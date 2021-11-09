King & Spalding Broadens Construction Disputes Team With Addition of David Wallach

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding today announced that David Wallach has joined the firm as a partner in the Trial and Global Disputes practice group in the San Francisco office.

Wallach's practice focuses on high-value complex construction and commercial disputes. He has experience in working in a variety of industries, including oil and gas, agriculture, retail and pharmaceuticals, and has handled matters from projects in Asia, Australia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. He joins from Jones Day.

"Dave is a highly skilled practitioner who has worked on extremely thorny and complex disputes for clients across geographies," said Mike Stenglein, leader of the firm's Construction and Engineering Disputes team. "He'll be a fantastic addition to the firm, and to our busy and growing team as we continue to expand our global construction disputes practice. Since January 2020 we have added six partners, one counsel, and numerous associates to the group in key geographies around the world."

In 2020, King & Spalding's Construction and Engineering Disputes team added San Francisco partner Steve O'Neal and counsel Kent Lindsay, who worked with Wallach at their previous firm, as well as two partners in Dubai, Patrick McPherson and Randall Walker. In January of this year, London partners Vincent Rowan and Shareena Edmonds also joined the team.

"Dave brings a strong sense of teamwork and significant client network to our California construction disputes capabilities," said San Francisco Office Managing Partner Charles Correll. "His relationships here and worldwide will greatly benefit clients as we work across offices to advise them on international disputes."

Wallach received his undergraduate degree from Colorado College and his JD from the University of California Berkeley School of Law.

"The growth trajectory of the Construction and Engineering Disputes team impressed me, as did King & Spalding's collaborative culture," said Wallach. "I look forward to working with Steve and Kent again, along with my new colleagues."

