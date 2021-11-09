Landry's and NYDIG Announce Bitcoin Loyalty Rewards

The partnership is the first bitcoin program in the hospitality industry and yet another pioneering move for Tilman Fertitta

HOUSTON and NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landry's today announced a partnership with NYDIG, a leading bitcoin company, to power a bitcoin loyalty rewards program for the millions of customers in Landry's loyalty program - Landry's Select Club. This partnership will allow Landry's Select Club members to earn bitcoin points when dining at any of its 500 locations nationwide, with the potential benefit of realizing better buying power for the customers' points based on bitcoin appreciation over time. The offering will be powered by NYDIG's secure, regulated, full-stack platform.

The Landry's Select Club program currently offers one point back for every $1 spent, with 250 points translating to a $25 reward. Customers that opt into the new bitcoin loyalty program can receive points that track the value of bitcoin and can be redeemed in $25 reward increments based on the market price of bitcoin at the time they redeem. All bitcoin loyalty points may only be redeemed for Landry's Select Club rewards and will not be transferrable outside of the Landry's Select Club.

To support the program, Landry's will invest in bitcoin through NYDIG's institutional-grade custody solution. Beyond managing the program, Landry's also announced its intention to hold a portion of its treasury reserves in bitcoin through NYDIG.

Landry's restaurants include more than 60 award-winning brands ranging from casual dining at Saltgrass Steak House, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. and Rainforest Cafe to the fabulous waterfront locations of Chart House, the unique Aquarium Restaurants and fine dining options such as Morton's The Steakhouse, Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, and The Oceanaire Seafood Room.

"Hospitality is the core of what we do, and offering great new options is an essential component of hospitality. We view bitcoin as a good choice for a portion of our own treasury, so we want to offer that choice to our customers as well," said Trey Zeluff, Director of Digital Asset Strategy at Landry's. "We're proud to pioneer this concept for the hospitality industry in partnership with NYDIG."

"We are thrilled to partner again with the Fertitta family to bring our bold vision to life," said Patrick Sells, Chief Innovation Officer at NYDIG. "Fundamentally, this partnership represents a huge milestone towards making Bitcoin more accessible to all and allows for everyone to benefit from this asset class in more ways."

The partnership extends an existing relationship between NYDIG and Tilman J. Fertitta, following the launch of bitcoin-backed loans at his Houston-based luxury automobile dealership, Post Oak Motor Cars.

Ready to start earning bitcoin loyalty rewards? The new program will be available to current Landry's Select Club members soon. Use the link below to enroll now and start enjoying the great benefits of the traditional loyalty program today. The link will add you to our list of interested members, helping us ensure you are one of our earliest participants invited to join the bitcoin loyalty program.

About Landry's

Landry's, Inc., wholly owned by Tilman J. Fertitta, is a multinational, diversified restaurant, hospitality, gaming and entertainment company based in Houston, Texas. The company operates more than 500 high-end and casual dining establishments around the world, including well-known concepts such as Landry's Seafood, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Rainforest Cafe, Mitchell's Fish Market Restaurants, Morton's The Steakhouse, The Oceanaire, McCormick & Schmick's Seafood, Chart House, Saltgrass Steak House, Claim Jumper and Mastro's Restaurants. Landry's also operates a group of signature restaurants, including Vic & Anthony's, Grotto, Willie G's and others; along with popular New York BR Guest Restaurants such as Dos Caminos, Strip House and Bill's Bar & Burger. Landry's parent company, Golden Nugget, LLC owns and operates the renowned Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino concept, with locations in Las Vegas and Laughlin, Nev.; Atlantic City, N.J.; Biloxi, Miss.; and Lake Charles, La. Landry's entertainment and hospitality divisions encompass popular destinations including the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, Kemah Boardwalk, Aquarium Restaurants and other exciting attractions, coupled with deluxe accommodations throughout the Houston and Galveston area, including the luxurious San Luis Resort, Spa & Conference Center on Galveston Island.

About NYDIG

NYDIG is a bitcoin company powering a more inclusive economic system. Delivering technology and financial services to banks, fintechs, insurers, and corporations, its full-stack bitcoin platform is built to the highest security, regulatory, and operational standards. NYDIG is the gateway to a new era of financial products that make bitcoin more accessible for all. Learn more at nydig.com , or connect on LinkedIn and Twitter .

