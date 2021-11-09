Purple Innovation, Inc. Announces Earnings Call Time Change; Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call to Occur on November 9, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time)

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple"), a comfort innovation company known for creating the "World's First No Pressure® Mattress," today announced that it has changed the timing of its previously announced earnings conference call. The Company will now host a conference call to discuss results for the third quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Purple (PRNewsfoto/Purple Innovation, Inc.)

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 866-269-4260 (domestic) or 929-477-0591 (international) and provide the Conference ID: 5317137. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at investors.purple.com. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary software.

A telephone replay of the call will be available until November 23, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) and entering the Conference ID: 5317137. Please note participants must enter the conference identification number in order to access the replay. After the conference call, a webcast replay will remain available on the investor relations section of the Company's website for 30 days.

About Purple

Purple is a digitally-native vertical brand with a mission to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions. We design and manufacture a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, seat and back cushions, frames, sheets and more. Our products are the result of over 25 years of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of our own manufacturing processes. Our proprietary gel technology, Hyper-Elastic Polymer®, underpins many of our comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate our offerings from other competitors' products. We market and sell our products through our direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and our owned retail showrooms. For more information on Purple, visit purple.com.

Investor Contact:

Brendon Frey, ICR

brendon.frey@icrinc.com

203–682–8200

Purple Innovation, Inc.

Misty Bond

Director of Purple Communications

misty.b@purple.com

385-498-1851

