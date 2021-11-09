RiskSpan, Arete Risk Advisors Announce Strategic Consulting Partnership

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RiskSpan, a leading provider of data and analytics solutions to the mortgage industry, has announced a partnership with Arete Risk Advisors, LLC, to complement RiskSpan's existing team of data science, modeling, and financial engineering consultants.

A woman-owned firm boasting a deep bench of experienced housing finance professionals, Arete delivers unparalleled expertise in applying operations, information technology, governance, risk management, and internal controls best practices to every aspect of home lending.

Arete is led by managing partner Patricia Black, an industry-leading executive in home lending. Prior to founding Arete, Patricia served as Fannie Mae's Chief Audit Executive, Chief of Staff at Caliber Home Loans, the Head of Sales and Operations at SoFi, and a Senior Manager at KPMG Consulting/BearingPoint.

"I'm very excited to be involved with a growing woman-owned business while simultaneously expanding our own advisory offering," said Bernadette Kogler, Co-Founder and CEO of RiskSpan. "Arete's emphasis on delivering top-qualify mortgage compliance, controls, governance, and operations services creates a natural synergy with RiskSpan's data and modeling capabilities. This partnership promises to benefit clients of both firms."

Patricia Black added, "The opportunity to grow with Bernadette and the RiskSpan team to expand women-owned businesses in the home lending space is inspiring and I am excited about contributing to the continued success of Bernadette and her team."

Learn more about Arete's range of services at www.areteriskadvisors.com. Questions about the firm may be directed to info@areteriskadvisors.com.

About RiskSpan

RiskSpan offers end-to-end solutions for data management, risk analytics, and visualization on a highly secure, fast, and fully scalable, cloud-native platform that has earned the trust of the mortgage and structured finance industry's largest firms. Combining the strength of subject matter experts, quantitative analysts, and technologists, RiskSpan's Edge Platform integrates a range of datasets – structured and unstructured – and off-the-shelf analytical tools providing users with powerful insights and a competitive advantage. Learn more at www.riskspan.com.

