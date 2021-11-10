Air Products and Air Products Qudra to Showcase World-Leading Technologies and Global Capabilities at ADIPEC Conference and Exhibition in Abu Dhabi, UAE Air Products Qudra is the regional development and investment joint venture (JV) between Air Products and Qudra Energy, a subsidiary of Vision Invest

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) and Air Products Qudra, the regional development and investment joint venture (JV) for the Middle East between Air Products (51%) and Qudra Energy (49%), will showcase their world-leading technologies and global capabilities at ADIPEC, the world's largest oil, gas and energy event. The exhibition takes place between November 15-18 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, United Arab Emirates.

Commenting on our participation at the event, Dr. Samir J. Serhan, Chief Operating Officer of Air Products, said: "Air Products higher purpose is to bring people together to collaborate and innovate solutions to the world's most significant energy and environmental sustainability challenges. Our technologies and solutions are enabling our customers around the world to meet their sustainability goals and we're proud to showcase these at ADIPEC along with mega projects such as the NEOM Green Hydrogen project, which will help make the world's dream of carbon-free hydrogen a reality."

This year, Air Products Qudra is a proud sponsor also at the Middle East Energy Club. Mr. Ebubekir Koyuncu, Chief Executive Officer of Air Products Qudra, said: "Air Products Qudra's mission is to bring world class technology, onsite solutions and leading project execution and operational leadership for large-scale energy environmental projects throughout the Middle East region. We look forward to participating this year again and welcome customers to spend time with us at the Middle East Energy Club and at the exhibition."

Air Products and Air Products Qudra's industry specialists will be on hand at stand #CN52, concourse, hall five to share the latest innovation, technology and projects and offerings in hydrogen, carbon capture, liquefied natural gas heat exchanger technology, and Rotoflow® turbomachinery equipment. Air Products is the world's largest hydrogen supplier and a leader in hydrogen production and related mega projects, with expertise in hydrogen for mobility; while Air Products Qudra's purpose is to energise the region by delivering cleaner, safer energy solutions through innovative technologies, enabling a sustainable future in the Middle East.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale carbon-free hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $65 billion. More than 20,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook or Instagram .

About Air Products Qudra

Air Products Qudra is the regional development and investment joint venture (JV) for Middle East between Air Products and Qudra Energy, a subsidiary of Vision Invest. Air Products is a world-leading industrial gases company developing, engineering, building, owning and operating many of the world's largest industrial gas projects; Vision Invest is a leading development and investment Holding Company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a diversified portfolio of investments across several sectors such as Utility, Infrastructure, Logistics and Industrial Gases with a global operational investment footprint.

Formed following several years of partnership between its parent companies, Air Products Qudra's mission is to bring world-class technology, on-site solutions, and leading project execution and operational leadership for large-scale energy and environmental projects throughout the Middle East region. For more information visit www.airproductsqudra.com

About Air Products LNG Business

Air Products is a global leader in LNG technology and equipment with over 50 years of industry experience and 110 plants around the world. The majority of total worldwide LNG is produced with Air Products' technology. In support of the LNG industry, Air Products provides process technology and key equipment for the natural gas liquefaction process for large export plants, small and mid-sized LNG plants, floating LNG plants and LNG peak shavers. Upstream, Air Products provides both nitrogen and natural gas dehydration membrane systems for offshore platforms. Downstream, Air Products provides membrane nitrogen generators for LNG carriers, and land-based membrane and cryogenic nitrogen systems for LNG import terminals and baseload LNG plants.

About Air Products Rotoflow Business

Rotoflow, an Air Products business, draws on decades of experience and operational know-how to design, build, and support mission-critical turbomachinery for hydrocarbon, LNG, industrial gas, and energy markets. Rotoflow is one of the industry's most trusted names in turbomachinery and has been designing, building, and operating turbomachinery for over 125 combined years, resulting in superior equipment performance and unrivalled reliability, safety, and value. For more information, visit www.rotoflow.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

