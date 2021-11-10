Darling Ingredients Honored By The Women's Forum Of New York For Active Leadership To Attain Gender Parity On Its Corporate Board

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is being honored by the Women's Forum of New York at its sixth biennial "Breakfast of Corporate Champions" (BCC) event, for achieving at least 35 percent female representation on their board of directors. Darling Ingredients is recognized as a corporate game-changer for promoting women's leadership in the boardroom, with 40 percent women representation on their board of directors. This is the third consecutive year Darling has received this prestigious recognition.

"As an international organization, it is important that Darling be as diverse as the world it serves," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and CEO of Darling Ingredients. "We are proud to be recognized by the Women's Forum of New York and fully support the work they are doing to ensure equal representation in the workplace. Darling is at its best when all employees, present and future, are able to contribute to its success."

For 2021, the Women's Forum will salute the 243 companies, from the S&P 500 and FORTUNE 1000, that have achieved 35 %, or more, female representation on their corporate boards. All "Corporate Champion" honored companies, from 2011 to 2021, have exceeded the national average of board seats held by women (source: BoardEx, June 2021). The Women's Forum recognizes the critical role of Darling Ingredients' leadership in accelerating change to help make gender equity a business priority, and for driving intent to action.

"We salute Darling Ingredients for their continued success to achieve greater gender balance in their corporate boardroom," said BCC Founder and Chair, Janice Reals Ellig, CEO, The Ellig Group. "As part of the Women's Forum of New York's ongoing "Corporate Board Initiative," we're proud to honor Darling Ingredients as an important member of the 2021 class of Corporate Champions who are determined to lead the way."

The Women's Forum "Corporate Board Initiative" reflects the organization's belief that change happens more quickly when it's driven from the top. The initiative focuses on company leadership, including CEOs, Directors, and Nominating and Governing Chairs, working to advance the appointment of women with the overarching goal to achieve gender parity on corporate boards.

The BCC Honorary Co-Chairs are Kenneth C. Frazier, Executive Chairman of the Board, Merck & Co., Inc. and Maggie Wilderotter, Chairman and CEO, Grand Reserve Inn. The President of the Women's Forum is Joan Haffenreffer, Chief Administrative Officer and Managing Director, Citi Global Public Affairs.

About Darling

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is a world leading producer of organic ingredients, generating a wide array of sustainable protein and fat products while being one of the largest producers of renewable clean energy. With operations on five continents, Darling collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposing into specialty ingredients, such as hydrolyzed collagen, edible and feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, fuel feedstocks, and green bioenergy. Darling Ingredients named one of the 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders in 2021, to learn more Darling Ingredients: The greenest Company on the planet - 50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders (50climateleaders.com) . The Company sells its ingredients around the globe and works to strengthen our promise for a better tomorrow, creating product applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy while optimizing our services to the food chain. Darling is a 50% joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, which products reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com .

About Women's Forum of New York

The Women's Forum of New York is a network of women leaders representing the highest levels of professional achievement across all sectors of business, industry, and spheres of influence throughout New York City. The by-invitation membership of more than 500 women is dedicated to the advancement of women's leadership through programs which personally and professionally enrich members' lives, including The Education Fund, which enables talented women whose potential has been disrupted by unforeseen adversity to resume their education, and the Corporate Board Initiative, which extends and expands the contribution of women leaders through corporate board participation. Founded in 1974, the Women's Forum of New York is the flagship of the International Women's Forum, a global organization of over 7000 outstanding women leaders and, currently, 74 Forums around the world.

