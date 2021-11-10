FAIR Health Wins Nine eHealthcare Leadership Awards for 2021--More Than Ever Before in a Single Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FAIR Health has won nine eHealthcare Leadership Awards for 2021. Now in its 10th consecutive year as a winner of eHealthcare Leadership Awards, FAIR Health received more such awards than ever before in a single year.

FAIR Health Consumer Classroom

For the fourth year in a row, FAIR Health received the Mark Gothberg eHealthcare Organizational Commitment Award, the highest honor of the eHealthcare Leadership Awards. The award recognizes industry leadership, innovation and commitment, according to the presenter of the awards, Plain-English Health Care.

For the second year in a row, FAIR Health's corporate website, fairhealth.org, won a gold award for Best COVID-19 Pandemic Related Communications. FAIR Health received the honor in recognition of the numerous COVID-19 data studies and other free resources added to its corporate site to provide critical insights into the pandemic.

Both the English (fairhealthconsumer.org) and Spanish (fairhealthconsumidor.org) versions of FAIR Health's free website for consumers won several awards. Both sites offer medical and dental cost estimates and educational resources about health insurance, as well as shared decision-making tools and a shoppable services tool. Both sites won an award for Best Overall Internet—FAIR Health Consumer a gold award and FAIR Health Consumidor a platinum award. Both versions won platinum awards for Best Internet Home Page and Best Mobile Website. In addition, FAIR Health Consumer won a platinum award for Best Healthcare Content.

A national, independent, nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing transparency to healthcare costs and health insurance information, FAIR Health won its awards in the group classification of "Other Healthcare Sites" (i.e., other than sites of hospitals, healthcare systems and various other health-related classifications). A total of 111 judges—all experts in healthcare digital marketing—evaluated the entries for the 2021 eHealthcare Leadership Awards.

The healthcare sector has consistently recognized the importance and effectiveness of FAIR Health's consumer resources. In addition to winning eHealthcare Leadership Awards every year from 2012 to the present, FAIR Health has received accolades from the White House, AHRQ, URAC, AppPicker, Employee Benefit News, Kiplinger's Personal Finance and other sources. FAIR Health was named a top resource for patients in Dr. Marty Makary's book The Price We Pay: What Broke American Health Care—and How to Fix It and Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal's book An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You Can Take It Back.

FAIR Health President Robin Gelburd stated: "It is gratifying to be recognized once again by the healthcare sector for the effort and resources we dedicate to our consumer platform. FAIR Health continues to innovate in this field to help consumers navigate the complexities of the healthcare system."

Follow us on Twitter @FAIRHealth

About FAIR Health

FAIR Health is a national, independent nonprofit organization that qualifies as a public charity under section 501(c)(3) of the federal tax code. It is dedicated to bringing transparency to healthcare costs and health insurance information through data products, consumer resources and health systems research support. FAIR Health possesses the nation's largest collection of private healthcare claims data, which includes over 35 billion claim records and is growing at a rate of over 2 billion claim records a year. FAIR Health licenses its privately billed data and data products—including benchmark modules, data visualizations, custom analytics and market indices—to commercial insurers and self-insurers, employers, providers, hospitals and healthcare systems, government agencies, researchers and others. Certified by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as a national Qualified Entity, FAIR Health also receives data representing the experience of all individuals enrolled in traditional Medicare Parts A, B and D; FAIR Health includes among the private claims data in its database, data on Medicare Advantage enrollees. FAIR Health can produce insightful analytic reports and data products based on combined Medicare and commercial claims data for government, providers, payors and other authorized users. FAIR Health's systems for processing and storing protected health information have earned HITRUST CSF certification and achieved AICPA SOC 2 compliance by meeting the rigorous data security requirements of these standards. As a testament to the reliability and objectivity of FAIR Health data, the data have been incorporated in statutes and regulations around the country and designated as the official, neutral data source for a variety of state health programs, including workers' compensation and personal injury protection (PIP) programs. FAIR Health data serve as an official reference point in support of certain state balance billing laws that protect consumers against bills for surprise out-of-network and emergency services. FAIR Health also uses its database to power a free consumer website available in English and Spanish, which enables consumers to estimate and plan for their healthcare expenditures and offers a rich educational platform on health insurance. An English/Spanish mobile app offers the same educational platform in a concise format and links to the cost estimation tools. The website has been honored by the White House Summit on Smart Disclosure, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), URAC, the eHealthcare Leadership Awards, appPicker, Employee Benefit News and Kiplinger's Personal Finance. FAIR Health also is named a top resource for patients in Dr. Marty Makary's book The Price We Pay: What Broke American Health Care—and How to Fix It and Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal's book An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You Can Take It Back. For more information on FAIR Health, visit fairhealth.org.

Contact:

Rachel Kent

Senior Director of Marketing, Outreach and Communications

FAIR Health

646-396-0795

rkent@fairhealth.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FAIR Health