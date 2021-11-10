To Give Guests a Wider Mediterranean Menu, One-Third of The Simple Greek Restaurants Join Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh Brand Leading Fast-Casual Mediterranean Concept Will Add Seven Converted The Simple Greek Restaurants to its Brand by the End of 2021

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a leading fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant brand, will be the new face of seven The Simple Greek Restaurants that are converting to join the Mediterranean brand by the end of the year.

These conversions are an example of the brand's strong growth and the growing popularity of fast-casual Mediterranean meal options. According to Technomic's 2018 Ethnic Food & Beverage Consumer Trend Report, nearly half of U.S. adults have tried and liked Mediterranean cuisine. This includes 55 percent of those aged 35+ years and 40 percent of those aged 19-34 years.

In March, The Simple Greek was acquired by WOWorks, which includes good-for-you restaurant brands Saladworks, Frutta Bowls and Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh. The conversion of several The Simple Greek restaurants means the eateries will expand their Greek menus to a more diverse Mediterranean menu. With more ingredient choices, guests will have an opportunity to try more varied flavors and meal customization options.

Locations that have already converted to Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh include Boardman, OH; Warren, OH; Hermitage, PA; and Ankeny, IA. The Simple Greek restaurants that will soon be converted include Fullerton, CA; Chesapeake, VA; and Virginia Beach, VA.

"With the popularity of Mediterranean food exploding right now, we are excited about the growth potential for Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh through our franchise program," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks. "We place great value in the The Simple Greek franchisees who have chosen to rebrand as Garbanzo to appeal to an even wider variety of guests."

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and its menu represent more than just a meal or snack – its food comes from the healthiest region in the world and it's rooted in traditional meals that haven't changed in a thousand years. The menu features customizable Stuffed Pitas, Laffas, Traditional Gyros, Plates and Salads that are packed with unique earth-grown flavors, like olive oil, paprika and hummus, making each dish simple, clean and good for you.

ABOUT GARBANZO MEDITERRANEAN FRESH:

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is the leading fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant in America. Garbanzo is making fresh Mediterranean cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Its authentic, nutrient-rich dishes are inspired by tradition but not bound by it. Every order is customized to the guest's liking, with choices from top-quality meats and plant-based proteins to authentic laffa wraps and perfect, pillowy pitas baked in-house throughout the day. Garbanzo is dedicated to satisfying every palate – including vegan and gluten-free diners – and wants to show America how delicious nutrition can be. Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is part of WOWorks, a parent company family of restaurant brands that also includes Saladworks, Frutta Bowls and The Simple Greek. For more information, visit https://eatgarbanzo.com/

ABOUT WOWORKS:

WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthy, nutritious and flavorful meals along with its Vow to "WOW!" guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio consists of: Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; and most recently, The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

