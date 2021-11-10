New Industry First Learner Guarantee Reduces Barriers to Starting an eLearning Program Helps Organizations Deliver Critical Learning and Training to Employees or External Audiences

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acendre, a leading provider of cloud-based software that helps companies recognize the human potential of their people, has announced a pioneering satisfaction assurance for customers who use its Inquisiq LMS to power their eLearning initiatives.

Acendre Logo (PRNewsfoto/Acendre)

As demand grows for online learning programs that truly engage employees while they acquire new skills and knowledge, it's increasingly important that organizations invest in a feature-rich, scalable technology.

The Inquisiq LMS makes it simple for organizations to get started by providing:

Professional consulting from a team of eLearning content experts with more than 20 years' experience.

Authoring tools for organizations that will be creating their own content.

Custom content creation for organizations that need highly effective, engaging courses designed with their learning objectives at the forefront.

Integrations with more than 4,000 popular business apps including Salesforce, Trello, and Stripe.

"Formal learning opportunities that allow employees to demonstrate their unique capabilities while they gain new skills and knowledge create a dynamic work environment where human potential is maximized," said Otto Berkes, Chief Executive Officer of Acendre. "Our Inquisiq LMS was developed by learning experts to ensure it delivers an engaging educational experience—and this Industry First Learner Guarantee ensures that your company can focus on the outcomes you want to achieve while we handle the implementation details."

With the Industry First Learner Guarantee, customers pay nothing until their first learner is established in their LMS. This alleviates the risk companies often face when committing to a learning management system, whether for the first time or after less-than-optimal experiences that did not meet their objectives.

"The whole point of a learning management system is to have people learn," Berkes said. "The Industry First Learning Guarantee gives you the reassurance that we'll be beside you every step of the way through what can sometimes be a daunting process so you can get your people learning faster and more effectively."

Learn more about the Industry First Learner Guarantee at https://inquisiq.com/learner-guarantee.

About Acendre

Acendre is a leading provider of highly secure cloud-based talent management software that empowers organizations to enhance their workforces. The company's innovative solutions provide data and insight that address the unique needs of organizations in regulated industries that require a high level of configurability to manage complex workflows and interoperability challenges. Acendre serves both public and private sectors, including government, education, healthcare, utilities, and mining. To learn more about Acendre, visit Acendre.com.

Contact:

Dawn McAvoy,

Head of Marketing,

Acendre,

dawn.mcavoy@acendre.com



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acendre