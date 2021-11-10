Nom Noms Launches Cutest Dumpling NFTs Collection

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nom Noms will drop its randomly generated dumpling Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on the blockchain on Wednesday, 10th of November.

A new welcoming community in the NFT space is what the Nom Noms offer. This team provides a selection of 5,555 unique, adorable, and unusual dumplings to its users.

Furthermore, a Nom Noms NFT serves as the user's admission ticket to the Nom Noms club. Nom Noms will be sold for 0.05 ETH (0.1 ETH for Genesis).

They will provide collectors access to various advantages, including staking for $YUM, member-exclusive airdrops, the priority for gen 2, and more.

Nom Nom Time: Serving Hot Dumpling NFTs

The team's artist has been hard at work developing over 180 unique qualities for their Nom Noms.

They have a Nom Nom NFT generator, which is programmed to check for duplication of traits. This factor is to ensure that each of their 5,555 Nom Nom NFT is unique.

Furthermore, the team clarified that they would not reveal their Nom Noms NFT characteristics for 72 hours after the release. It is to assure high secondary sales and to generate excitement and anticipation for their big unveiling.

The roadmap of Nom Noms starts with assembling their dumpling, which will be followed by the steaming time. And once done, the dumplings will be hot and ready!

Collectors will now enjoy their newly minted dumpling NFT for their Nom Nom time.

$YUM Token to Fuel Nom Nom Ecosystem

$YUM has no monetary value and is not an investment; rather, it is a tool in the Nom Noms ecosystem.

Staking will allow all Nom Noms (Genesis or Regular) to earn $YUM. Then, users may use the dashboard to stake their Nom Noms NFTs.

$YUM is the team's utility token. Users may spend this token to breed, mint new NFTs, and partake in the DAO.

Nom Noms clarified that $YUM is a utility and a governance token in one. Wherein 1 $YUM equates to 1 vote in their DAO. As a result, the more $YUM users have, the more voting power they have.

By owning Nom Noms NFT, users can join the Nom Nom Club. They may show off their adorable dumplings to the world through this while also earning special rewards and privileges as a holder.

Holders will be rewarded with free airdrops, the ability to stake their NFTs, priority access to any future initiatives in the Nom Noms ecosystem. More importantly, they will have a chance to receive 1/1 of artwork and other benefits.

