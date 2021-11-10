Rule4 Chosen as Outside Best Place to Work

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cybersecurity and emerging technology advisory services firm Rule4 has been selected as #4 on this year's Outside's 50 Best Places to Work list.

Outside and the Outdoor Industry Association partner with the Best Companies Group to run this prestigious annual awards program, which recognizes 50 companies from a variety of industries including outdoor brands, marketing agencies, education, manufacturing, health and wellness, and more. Employees at candidate companies are surveyed about leadership and company strategy, compensation and culture, and benefits and extra perks.

"As far as we're concerned, this is the holy grail of awards," said Trent R. Hein, Co-CEO at Rule4. "It speaks to the culture we've worked so hard to build from Day 1, and to our shared love of the outdoors."

Rule4 helps clients worldwide navigate the technology frontier, with services that typically fall under the umbrellas of cybersecurity, technical leadership, application security, incident response, and OT/ICS security.

The company chose Boulder, Colorado, for its headquarters partly to take full advantage of the numerous opportunities for adventure and outdoor pursuits available just minutes from the office. "We're often told we seem more like an outdoor company than a tech company," said Dan Mackin, Rule4 Co-CEO. "That means we're doing something right, because stepping away from the desk and hopping on a bike or a pair of skis is essential to who we are. This is the lifestyle we want our team to have easy access to, and the values we want to convey."

Rule4 encourages its employees to embrace the outdoors with benefits such as a $1,000 ski-pass reimbursement, an e-bike sharing program, and annual company camping trips.

