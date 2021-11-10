Veterans United Home Loans Gives 11 Homes to 11 Veterans to Celebrate Veterans Day

Because our communities are better #ThanksToVeterans, the nation's top VA purchase lender launches national campaign to highlight Veterans and their legacy of service.

COLUMBIA, Mo., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans United Home Loans, the nation's largest VA purchase lender, is giving 11 homes to 11 Veterans to celebrate Veterans Day and highlight how America's communities are better #ThanksToVeterans.

With the help of actor, comedian and retired United States Marine Rob Riggle, the company is expressing its commitment to and appreciation of Veterans across the country by surprising them with new houses—completely paid off.

"These Veterans have continued to live the military value of 'selfless service' even after they've hung up their uniforms," said Riggle. "Teaming up with Veterans United to recognize these incredible Veterans has been an amazing and humbling experience. We hope through shining a light on their stories, we inspire folks across the country to show Veterans just how much they mean to our communities."

Veterans United has launched #ThanksToVeterans, a national campaign dedicated to showing how communities are better #ThanksToVeterans. Veterans play a pivotal role in strengthening civic health, from volunteerism and voting to charitable giving and community involvement. As the initiative's first expression of gratitude, the company is recognizing Veterans who are making their communities stronger, safer and better places to live.

Veterans United is surprising 10 deserving Veterans with a new house each, and then Veterans nationwide can enter for a chance to win the 11th house at thankstoveterans.com.

"This Veterans Day, we're honoring Veterans not only for their service while in uniform, but for their lifetime of service and all the ways they make communities better," said Pam Swan, vice president of military relations for Veterans United Home Loans and a military spouse. "Our '#ThanksToVeterans' campaign underscores the commitment Veterans demonstrate daily as local leaders, dedicated volunteers and exemplary neighbors. And what better way to thank these deserving individuals than by giving them houses of their very own in the communities they call home?"

From a single widowed mother of three to a Vietnam Veteran in need of a wheelchair-accessible home, the 10 Veterans selected are all active members of their communities. The group includes members of the Army, Navy and Marine Corps, with houses being given away across the country, including California, Georgia, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

About Veterans United Home Loans

Based in Columbia, Missouri, the full-service national lender financed more than $25.8 billion in loans in 2020 and is the country's largest VA purchase lender. The company's mission is to help Veterans and service members utilize the home loan benefits earned by their service. The company's employee-driven charitable arm, Veterans United Foundation, is committed to enhancing the lives of Veterans and military families nationwide by focusing on supporting military families and non-profit organizations that strengthen local communities. Veterans United Home Loans and its employees have donated more than $100 million to the foundation since its founding in November 2011.

