Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Affiliate Links" App

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Affiliate Links, a new app that allows creators to curate and display all their affiliate links directly in their Link in Bio.

Affiliate Links gives creators a simple and stylish interface to present all of their affiliate offerings. Links are showcased in a feed of clean, minimal, styled cards that give creators the tools to highlight their favorite products, sites, and offers in a new way. These links could be products they use on a daily basis, sponsored products or websites, or any other kind of promotional content like QR codes or discount codes.

"Affiliate links are one of the most important revenue streams for creators around the world, and it's important for followers to be able to find all these links quickly and easily. Followers are often interested in these offers, but they might not be ready to jump in when they're in the middle of watching stories or swiping through feeds. Affiliate Links gives creators an intuitive, dedicated space for followers to return when they are ready to engage, dramatically increasing conversions and click-throughs," said Sean Thielen, Koji co-founder.

Affiliate Links is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store .

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $16 million in venture capital through its parent company GoMeta, Inc.

