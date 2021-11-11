Graystone Company Forecasts 70% Increase In Revenue For November 2021

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graystone Company, Inc. (OTC: GYST) announced today that preliminary results for the total unaudited revenues increased to approximately $58,000 in October 2021, representing a staggering increase of 1,568%.

Graystone has proven its exponential growth since the launch of its mining division in May 20, 2021. Each month we exceeded our projected goals and we are pleased with the mining results and the pace of our expansion. The company has set the goal and expects its revenues to increase by 70% for the month of November 2021, totaling approximately $98,000. We anticipate that strengthening of bitcoin market will support our projection and we plan to have sufficient funds at the end of the month to increase our purchase order for new mining equipment. We strongly believe that our current focus needs to be at building a strong foundation for the company and we try to utilize any additional revenue accordingly – ramping up purchase orders and stretching every dollar to get us maximum TH/S that our budget allows. So far this approach has proven to work very effectively for us, helping us to exceed our projected goals every month and we are looking forward to building a bright tomorrow for our Company and supportive shareholders.

About The Graystone Company, Inc.

Graystone Company operates two divisions: A Bitcoin BTC mining operation and a Wellness, Longevity and Anti-Aging product line. The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTC PINK:GYST) is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL., and can be contacted at www.thegraystonecompany.com or by phone at (954) 271-2704.

*Revenue related calculations. Please note that the Company believes that any revenue related calculations are accurate and based on factual information, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all projections due to number of business-related factors, such as equipment pricing, mining equipment availability, bitcoin mining difficulty, bitcoin market pricing and other unforeseen issues in deploying its mining rigs. You can view update information on Bitcoin Mining by visiting https://novablock.com/calculator.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

