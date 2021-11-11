Harmony Biosciences To Participate In Two Investor Conferences In November

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony") (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases, today announced that Harmony's President and CEO, John C. Jacobs, will participate in fireside chats and host investor meetings at the following upcoming virtual conferences:

Harmony Biosciences logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmony Biosciences)
  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
  • Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

The audio webcast of the fireside chats will be available on the investor page of Harmony's website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/.

About Harmony Biosciences 
Harmony Biosciences is a commercial stage pharmaceutical company headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA. The Company was established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, and is focused on providing novel treatment options for people living with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. For more information on Harmony, please visit the company's website: www.harmonybiosciences.com.

Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact: 
Patti Bank
ICR Westwicke
415-513-1284
ir@harmonybiosciences.com

Harmony Biosciences Media Contact: 
Nancy Leone 
215-891-6046 
nleone@harmonybiosciences.com

