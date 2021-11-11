Inaugural Meet Delic Experience Sells Out, Becomes World's Largest Psychedelic and Wellness Event

Organizers Announce New 2022 Dates and Ticket Options and Release Highlights from This Year's Revolutionary Weekend

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Delic Holdings Corp ("Delic'' or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF) (FRA: 6X0) (Original Source), a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, has announced the inaugural Meet Delic event that took place on November 6 and 7 sold out, making the psychedelic edutainment experience and business expo the largest in the world. More than 2,500 people visited AREA15 in Las Vegas, Nevada, to attend and experience two days of programs and activities, including 20 hours of talks, panels and discussions at the intersection of psychedelics, wellness, and business by over 60 thought leaders, medical professionals and wellness advocates.

"We're incredibly humbled and unbelievably inspired by the number of people who came out to Meet Delic and joined the conversation on the power of psychedelics to heal and to remove the stigmas surrounding them," said Jackee Stang, co-founder of Delic. "The world and our minds have evolved, and so should our medicines. We're already looking forward to 2022 and how we can continue to show the world the latest in proven health and wellness benefits of psychedelics."

Meet Delic 2022 will take place on November 5 and 6, 2022, in Las Vegas and advanced tickets can be purchased at Tixr.com.

Here are highlights from this year's revolutionary weekend of thought-provoking discussions, panels and entertainment:

Lamar Odom , the former NBA star, spoke about his journey to beat addiction, heal PTSD and anxiety through the use of psychedelic medicines and shared a sneak peek of his film, Reborn , which also chronicles his journey, with the film's director, Zappy Zapolin, in a fireside chat. , the former NBA star, spoke about his journey to beat addiction, heal PTSD and anxiety through the use of psychedelic medicines and shared a sneak peek of his film,, which also chronicles his journey, with the film's director, Zappy Zapolin, in a fireside chat.

Duncan Trussell , comedian and podcaster, brought the house down with a live taping of the 'Family Hour' with author and podcaster Aubrey Marcus , Vince Kadlubek , founder of Johnny Pemberton . comedian and podcaster, brought the house down with a live taping of the 'Family Hour' with author and podcasterfounder of Meow Wolf , and actor

Guests heard from scholars such as Dr. Carl L. Hart , Ziff Professor at Columbia University and former chair of the Department of Psychology; Dr. Molly Maloof , a lecturer within the Wellness Department of the Medical School at Stanford University ; and Dr. Dave Rabin , MD, PhD , co-founder of the Board of Medicine, a nonprofit organization of physicians and scientists establishing the first peer-reviewed, evidence-based clinical guidelines for the production and safe use of currently unregulated alternative medicines, including plant medicines.

Other keynotes included Ifetayo Harvey , Alyson Charles , Chris Ryan , PhD , and George Goldsmith & Ekaterina Malievskaia, M.D., of COMPASS Pathways .

Balanced Veterans Network (BVN) , a non-profit that creates a safe space for the education, advocacy, and empowerment of alternative therapies for veterans, were onsite showcasing their cutting edge light therapy technology to help treat mental health issues such as PTSD, anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. In addition to panels and keynotes, businesses like the, a non-profit that creates a safe space for the education, advocacy, and empowerment of alternative therapies for veterans, were onsite showcasing their cutting edge light therapy technology to help treat mental health issues such as PTSD, anxiety, depression, and chronic pain.

Little Miss Nasty , throbbing beats Mindchatter and DJ David Starfire , and stunning visual experiences by Sporeganic and VJ Jonathan Singer . Guests experienced high-energy and provocative dance performances by, throbbing beatsand, and stunning visual experiences byand

Ketamine Wellness Centers (KWC), a subsidiary of Delic Corp, set a record for incoming calls in 24 hours with nearly 2,000 logged during the weekend showing how Delic's ecosystem concept of businesses really works.

About Meet Delic

Meet Delic is the world's premier psychedelic and wellness edutainment event catering to both curious newcomers, businesses and thought leaders. Held in AREA15, an immersive and experiential entertainment complex in the heart of Las Vegas, the exciting two-day event features industry entrepreneurs, consumers, psychonauts and leading voices in research and science. Meet Delic is the largest and most comprehensive event to learn about the intersection of psychedelics, health and wellness and culture, how to start or grow your business, connect with likeminded visionaries, enjoy fun social activities, and experience the acceleration of this worldwide movement.

About Delic Corp

Delic is a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, improving access to health benefits across the country and reframing the conversation on psychedelics. The company owns and operates an umbrella of related businesses, including the largest chain of psychedelic wellness clinics in the country, including Ketamine Infusion Centers and Ketamine Wellness Centers; the only licensed entity by Health Canada to exclusively focus on research and development of psilocybin vaporization technology, Delic Labs; the premier psychedelic wellness event, Meet Delic; and trusted media and e-commerce platforms Reality Sandwich and Delic Radio. Delic is backed by a team of industry and cannabis veterans and a diverse network, whose mission is to provide education, research, high-quality products, and effective treatment options to the masses.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

