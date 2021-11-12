Sanctuary Wealth Welcomes Famiglia Wealth to Network

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, welcomes its first team in Michigan and its 18th new partner firm of the year with the addition of Famiglia Wealth in Bloomfield Hills, MI to its dynamically growing network. Previously doing business as The JW Alati Group at Morgan Stanley, the firm consists of four advisors (Robert F. Alati, Managing Director and Founder; Jason Geisz, CFP®, CEO & Founder; Beth Silver, Managing Director and Founder; and Adam Biswanger, CFP®, CFA®, Wealth Advisor) and a team of three support personnel.

"Through recruiting breakaways across the country and making strategic acquisitions, Sanctuary has been accelerating the pace of our long-term growth strategy as we continue to attract the most outstanding teams in each of the new markets we enter," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "The team at Famiglia Wealth has over 150 years of collective experience in this industry. They are fiercely dedicated to their clients and have developed an impressive track record over time. We're extremely proud that they have chosen partnered independence with Sanctuary and are our first team in Michigan."

Famiglia Wealth joins Sanctuary with approximately $700 million in assets under management. Among the founders, Managing Director Robert Alati has the longest tenure having served in the investment industry for 60 years. He began his career in the 1960s with Paine Webber, remaining with the firm through its merger with UBS until 2008 when he joined what became Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. Managing Director Beth Silver, Bob's daughter is a second-generation advisor who joined her father's team at UBS in 2004. CEO Jason Geisz is a Certified Financial Planner™ who spent 10 years with UBS and then another decade with Morgan Stanley before moving to independence. He was named to Forbes list of Best-in-State Advisors earlier this year.

Wealth Advisor Adam Biswanger has been an advisor for 11 years and holds the Certified Financial Planner™ and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) credentials. In addition to the four advisors, Famiglia Wealth also has an experienced support staff in Sue Minster, Registered Wealth Associate; Robyn Crewsdon, Director of Operations; and Toni Ott, Client Service Specialist.

"We were courted by every major firm in the industry while we did our due diligence. But after considering all the options and which one was the best solution for our clients, Sanctuary was the obvious choice," said Jason Geisz, CFP®, CEO & Founder, Famiglia Wealth. "With Sanctuary, we have access to a broader product selection, more research from more sources and best-in-class technology, all of which works to the benefit of our clients. As an independent firm we'll be able to communicate with our clients more easily and use social media much more effectively."

"Jason, Bob, Beth, and Adam all understand that client satisfaction is what drives business success," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "Becoming a Sanctuary partner will allow them to offer clients solutions that were previously unavailable as well as provide the opportunity to build a business enterprise and have a positive impact on their community."

For more information about Famiglia Wealth, please visit www.famigliawealth.net.

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms across 22 states with over $18.5 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

CONTACT: Michaela Morales

JConnelly

973 224 7152

mmorales@jconnelly.com

(PRNewsfoto/Sanctuary Wealth)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sanctuary Wealth