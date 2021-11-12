Wise Food Storage Announces Veterans Day Giveaway to Raise Awareness for the Boot Campaign

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wise Food Storage is America's trusted Emergency Food Supplier. This Veteran's Day, help Wise Food Storage raise awareness for our veterans by entering to win a fun bundle full of Boot Campaign partner products here. Veterans deserve more than one day, so follow along all week on social media or subscribe to emails to learn more about how you can support the Boot Campaign's mission. Their mission is to unite Americans to honor and restore the lives of veterans and military families through individualized, life-improving programs. The Veteran's Day Giveaway will run from 11/11-11/18 and has a prize value of over $990 featuring products from Boot Campaign partners.

One winner will receive:

Wise Company: (2) 84-Serving Breakfast and Entree Buckets

Boot Campaign : $125 boot credit towards any pair of boots

ORCA : Barrel, Chaser, and Hydra

TX Whiskey : (2) t-shirts & (2) pairs of socks

Soledier Socks : (3) pairs of socks

Allegiance Flag Supply: 3" x 5" Allegiance American Flag Set

Black Rifle Coffee Company: Light, Medium, & Dark Roast Coffee set

All companies involved in the giveaway are proud supporters of the Boot Campaign because they make a real difference to help veterans and the military community. Only 50% of military personnel and veterans who experience invisible wounds receive care compared to 83% of those who have visible wounds. That's why the Boot Campaign created a comprehensive wellness plan to cater to the five big invisible wounds: PTSD, traumatic brain injury, chronic pain, self-medication, and insomnia. To directly support the Boot Campaign, you can donate to their mission here or join their movement #LaceUpAMERICA by purchasing a pair of military-issued combat boots. This initiative is an ongoing movement that encourages anyone and everyone to lace up a pair of Boot Campaign combat boots in solidarity for veterans and military families.

You can now enter this giveaway and stand united this Veteran's Day by remembering those who have sacrificed so much for democracy. All week long, from 11/11-11/18, you have the chance to win this bundle full of Boot Campaign partner products while making a real difference. Make sure to follow Wise Food Storage to get all the latest updates­ on how you can give back to those who have given their all.

View original content:

SOURCE Wise Food Storage