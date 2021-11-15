The 2021 Ford Bronco die-cast collectible will be available exclusively with the purchase of a limited edition leather jacket starting on November 5 at www.FonsiCollection.com.

Hot Wheels and Global Music Artist Luis Fonsi Announce Partnership

Today marks the launch of a creative partnership between leading global vehicle franchise Hot Wheels and award-winning global music artist Luis Fonsi. Fonsi collaborated with the team at Hot Wheels to create a die-cast version of his custom 2021 Ford Bronco. This exclusive hand-painted miniature version of Luis' own vehicle will be paired with a limited edition leather jacket, available for purchase exclusively on www.FonsiCollection.com, alongside a collection of other apparel items, starting on November 5 on www.FonsiCollection.com.

Having grown up around his father's car business, Fonsi has long since held a fascination for all things automotive. "The little kid inside me is very excited to be a part of this project, and to be here working alongside these amazing creative minds is a dream come true," says Fonsi. Working with Hot Wheels has allowed him to tap into that childhood nostalgia and marry it with his current passion for making music. For this custom build of the 2021 Ford Bronco, Fonsi selected a cactus gray base, a fresher neutral than his ubiquitous black. He went on to add custom orange accents throughout to make it pop. The finishing touch is an amalgamation of Fonsi's own LF logo with the iconic Hot Wheels flames, displayed on the roof of the vehicle in a bold show of collaboration.

A limited edition leather jacket, available in a run of only 21 pieces, will be released to celebrate this partnership. The jacket features racer styling and mirrors details from the custom build - cool gray and bright orange accents, as well as the co-branded logo. Additional badges feature the number 68 to represent the year that Hot Wheels was founded, the number 21, which holds special meaning for Fonsi: his favorite number worn by his childhood hero, Puerto Rican baseball superstar Roberto Clemente, during his legendary career, as well as a design of a skull wearing headphones to give it that rock star edge.

The exclusive die-cast hand-painted Hot Wheels version of Fonsi's 2021 Ford Bronco will come as a gift with the purchase of this limited edition leather jacket, which retails for $1200 USD and will be available only at www.FonsiCollection.com starting on November 5th.

A collection of additional apparel items will launch simultaneously and will include two additional leather jackets for (in both men's and women's), hats, and hoodies.

A second drop is slated for the week of November 22,2021 and will include a polo shirt and tees.

