Venzee Activates Big Box Home Improvement Retail Channels for Leading US Furniture Brand

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: VENZ) (OTCQB: VENZF) ("Venzee'' or the "Company"), the artificial intelligence (AI) platform for product data, announced a new contract with a leading manufacturer of kitchen and bath furniture and related products sold through major home improvement retailers across North America.

According to Chad Kaczmarek, Senior Director of Integrations at Venzee, "Big box retailers often stock upwards of 50,000 products. To manage all that complexity, retailers impose stringent product data requirements on their suppliers. For this large furniture brand, Venzee is the simple solution needed to satisfy retailer requirements and speed their products to the retail market."

This recognized furniture brand chose Venzee over other providers because its Mesh Connector™ technology and AI platform deliver rapid, reliable results at scaled speeds, with high accuracy and an intelligent verification process that other providers can not offer.

With more than 400 retail Mesh Connectors™ instantly available to consumer brands, Venzee has become a revolutionary tool in digital supply chain automation and the simplification of product data distribution to global retailers.

Venzee CEO John Sexton Abrams said, "Our advanced digital platform continues to attract large brands, retailers, and distributors across the consumer retail market. Our growing client base has been frustrated with legacy solutions that have failed to keep pace with modern retail. Our clients demand the modern, scalable, AI platform we uniquely provide."

Continued Mr. Abrams, "Big box retail represents some of the most complex product data challenges in retail trade today. Our hyper-efficient Mesh Connectors™ meet that challenge and give brands an important tool they need to efficiently manage their product data operations at scale and improve sales performance globally."

Separately, the Company is pleased to announce it has received more than $260,000 CAD from the exercise of share purchase warrants.

3rd Quarter Financial Results

Additionally, the Company has announced it will file 2021 third quarter results after market Monday, November 22 and hold a conference call to discuss these financial results the following morning on November 23, 2021.

John Sexton Abrams, Chief Executive Officer, and Darren Battersby, Chief Financial Officer of Venzee Technologies, will discuss the results in a conference call and live audio webcast on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 8:30 A.M. EST (5:30 A.M. PST) followed by a presentation and Q&A. The presentation will be recorded and available for viewing after the live conference call.

Details for Quarterly Conference Call on November 23, 2021

Date: November 23, 2021

Time: 8:30AM EST (5:30AM PST)

Register to view the live audio webcast at:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=0C8876CC-F6EC-49CA-A0B6-E3DACEBAA200

Conference ID: 4791827

Dial-in Number: 833 513-0552

Audience Webcast URL: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=0C8876CC-F6EC-49CA-A0B6-E3DACEBAA200

About Venzee Technologies, Inc.

Venzee (TSXV: VENZ) (OTCQB: VENZF) is the leading artificial intelligence platform for product data used by global brands to speed time to market and create competitive supply chain advantages. Venzee's intelligent platform automates inefficient last-mile retail processes with a frictionless, machine-driven solution for sending and receiving product data.

Venzee believes intelligent supply chain functionality is inevitable and will significantly benefit growers, makers, brands, sellers, regulators, and consumers. Venzee is building the foundation for a future where seamless, accurate, automated data flow simplifies processes, removes friction, and creates value for all those that rely on the myriad of data and information surrounding any product, anywhere.

Venzee unlocks shareholder value by carrying out its mission to create intelligent technology that removes friction from the global supply chain. Its Mesh Connector™ product disrupts and displaces inefficient manual processes in favor of integrated, machine-driven solutions.

