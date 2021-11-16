Entoro Capital Selects Bosonic's Real-Time Clearing and Settlement Platform to Boost Client Experience

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entoro Capital, LLC (Entoro), a leading investment bank for alternative investments and digital assets, today announced a strategic agreement with Bosonic Digital (Bosonic), a real-time clearing and settlement platform, whereby Entoro will access aggregated liquidity from market makers and exchanges using the Bosonic platform to eliminate counterparty credit and settlement risk. Bosonic makes this liquidity tradable from Entoro's own account at a regulated qualified custodian and removes the need for bilateral credit, bilateral settlements and posting assets on exchanges.

"We looked at a number of infrastructure partners and Bosonic's superior technology and ecosystem integration made this platform selection and deployment an easy choice," said James C. Row, Founder and Managing Partner of Entoro. "We are able to leverage Bosonic to both protect the counterparty and settlement risk of assets, plus align ourselves with regulators globally."

"Regulated entities have special requirements and are a natural fit to utilize our proprietary technology to both reduce trading and compliance risk and optimize and safeguard their client assets," said Rosario Ingargiola, Bosonic CEO. "We look forward to this partnership and the additional infusion of liquidity and velocity it brings to our fast-growing network."

About Entoro

Entoro Capital is an investment bank and advisory group for traditional and digital securities. Entoro offers a range of comprehensive placement and capital raising solutions for businesses interested in reaching Family Offices, Foundations, Endowments, Institutional and direct Investors for funding. The Entoro team's strength is in bringing highly vetted projects to Investors globally, with maximum efficiency, end-to-end security, and seamless execution, delivering total confidence in each investment. Additionally, Entoro Investments, LLC ("First Digital RIA"), Clear Rating, LLC (company valuation and securities ratings) are affiliated entities. Securities offered through Entoro Securities, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. To learn more about Entoro Capital, visit www.entoro.com or email sspencer@entoro.com

About Bosonic Digital

Bosonic is a Fintech platform that eliminates digital asset counterparty credit and settlement risk. The custodian-agnostic Bosonic Network™ provides cryptographic digitization of collateral, cross-custodian trading, payments transactions, cross-margining, trade netting, clearing, and settlement automation. With close to $10 billion in transactions processed, Bosonic's institutional client base includes custodians, exchanges, brokerages, and market-makers. Founded in 2016, Bosonic is based in San Francisco with a presence in London and Singapore and enjoys the backing of leading investors including Borderless Capital , Cowen , DMG Blockchain Solutions , Fidelity , Susquehanna and TransMarket Group .

