illumigyn™ signs agreement with Codimate to distribute its revolutionary Gynecological Imaging Platform and Cloud System to Côte d'lvoire illumigyn to deploy 850 Gynescopes to treat cervical cancer in the Côte d'lvoire, where 7.40 million women are at risk

JERUSALEM, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- illumigyn, the world's first remote gynecological imaging platform, announced today its new distribution agreement with Codimate to deploy 850 Gynescopes in Côte d'lvoire by 2026, ensuring outstanding and affordable healthcare for women globally.

Illumigyn is the first FDA-cleared remote gynecological platform. The illumigyn Gynescope™ digitally documents the cervix, vagina, and external genitalia, using high-resolution and superior magnification that enables more accurate pap smears. In addition, the digital documents are saved to the cloud to be used for remote diagnosis, ongoing medical supervision, and additional consultations – without the need to repeat the procedure. All Gynescopes connect to a secure cloud system that enables remote analysis and diagnosis.

Since the Gynescope can be operated by any trained caregiver (OB/GYN, GP, Midwife, Nurse Practitioner, and Physician Assistant) or a nurse practitioner, it opens up the ability for women to be screened and diagnosed even in remote locations without physical access to physicians.

"With this partnership women in Côte d'lvoire will be able to get the healthcare treatment they need and deserve," said Carole Serry, Director at Codimate. "The numbers speak for themselves, as cervical cancer ranks as the 2nd most frequent cancer among women in Côte d'lvoire. It's more important now than ever before to take preventive action and illumigyn's cutting-edge technology will help us tackle the war against cervical cancer."

"We established illumigyn to democratize women's healthcare and to bring advanced gynecological care to women worldwide - including cervical screening," adds Mr. Ran Poliakine, illumigyn's Founder. "We have signed on to the WHO initiative to eradicate cervical cancer within a generation and are are proud to be part of driving change across Africa."

About Illumigyn

illumigyn, founded by Ran Poliakine and Lior Greenstein, is an Israeli corporation focused on powering women's health and making it accessible and affordable for every woman worldwide. Illumigyn's vision is to disrupt the medical field of gynecology with a complete platform solution featuring the Gynescope™ System, a revolutionary and FDA cleared "gynecology endoscope" and cloud platform service. With our technological know-how and expertise, our vision is to then create an ecosystem that powers all facets of women's health. For more information, please visit https://www.illumigyn.com/.

