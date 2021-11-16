Lodging Dynamics Expands Portfolio Into Florida

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group (Lodging Dynamics), a leading hotel management company, has been appointed to manage the dual-branded Residence Inn and SpringHill Suites by Marriott Clearwater Beach hotels. With the addition of these two hotels, Lodging Dynamics has added seven hotels to its management portfolio this year, expanding its presence to the East Coast.

The dual-branded Residence Inn and SpringHill Suites by Marriott Clearwater Beach hotels.

"We are thrilled hotel owners recognize the breadth of experience our team of experts brings on a national level," said Jamie Caraher, President of Lodging Dynamics, adding, "We are excited to welcome these beautiful water-front hotels into our management portfolio."

The Residence Inn and SpringHill Suites by Marriott Clearwater Beach are situated in an idyllic location overlooking Clearwater Bay. The seven-story, dual-branded hotel features studio, one, and two-bedroom suites, restaurant, bar, outdoor pool with coastal views and a full-service Starbucks. The hotels are within short walking distance to the beach and Clearwater Beach's downtown area. To make reservations, visit https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/tpayr-residence-inn-clearwater-beach and https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/tpays-springhill-suites-clearwater-beach/.

About Lodging Dynamics

Based in Provo, Utah, Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group (Lodging Dynamics) is a nationally recognized, award-winning operator of premium-brand, select service, and extended-stay hotels and one of a few third-party operators approved by Marriott and Hilton. Founded in 1991 after developing the first Marriott franchise in Utah, Lodging Dynamics continues its long history by providing award-winning operating services for hotels throughout the Western United States and Hawaii. The Company has managed hotels in the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG premium-brand families. For more information, visit www.lodgingdynamics.com.

Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group (PRNewsfoto/Lodging Dynamics)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group