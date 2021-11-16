Magyar Bancorp, Inc. Announces Special Cash Dividend

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGYR) (the "Company"), parent company of Magyar Bank, today announced that its board of directors declared a special cash dividend of $0.12 per common share. The dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 30, 2021 and is expected to be paid on or about December 14, 2021. This is the first cash dividend for the Company since the completion of its second-step mutual to stock conversion and public offering in July 2021.

"We are pleased to pay this special cash dividend to our shareholders," said John Fitzgerald, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We believe that the payment of dividends represents our long-term commitment to enhancing shareholder value. In the future, the Company intends to consider adopting a regular cash dividend policy but no assurance can be given as to the timing of when or if any such regular dividend payments would commence."

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as "may," "will," "would," "intend," "believe," "expect," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Company management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to: those related to the real estate and economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates; fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government; changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory compliance costs and capital requirements; fluctuations in the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; the effects of any pandemic, including COVID-19; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in prevailing interest rates; credit risk management; asset-liability management; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above or other factors could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions, which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

About Magyar Bancorp, Inc.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Magyar Bank, a community bank headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Magyar Bank has been serving families and businesses in Central New Jersey since 1922 with a complete line of financial products and services. Magyar Bank operates seven branch locations in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison (2). Please visit us online at www.magbank.com.

