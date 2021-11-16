Unchain My World: Launch of a new luxury brand SABOTEUR

LAUF AN DER PEGNITZ, Germany, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The new jewellery and watch label SABOTEUR announces its worldwide online launch, introducing the global web shop on saboteur.world. It is planned to open its first dedicated stores in the first quarter of 2022.

SABOTEUR is the beginning of a new dynasty. The concept emerged from intimate discussions between the founders Thomas Sabo and son Santiago Sabo. The artist and wife of Thomas Sabo, Rita Sabo, oversees the creative process and design of the brand.

At SABOTEUR, spirituality takes a central role combining mysticism and geometry, based upon the magical moment of alchemy. The shapes of SABOTEUR's jewellery are bold, its design minimalist, and new in its approach to the body. The brand comprises two product lines, Elemental and Sacra, which include solid link chains, geometric shapes, and hearkens back to reinvented timeless symbols. One of the key pieces is the Sacred Planet, a pendant to remind us of how cherished our personal worlds and realms should be to us.

In addition to a mindful and resource-conserving philosophy, the brand focuses on the use of premium materials, inimitable craftsmanship and the highest quality. The jewellery is made of 925 Sterling silver, 18k yellow and white gold, unique minerals and white and black Fairtrade diamonds. The watches in both collections are crafted with Swiss expertise. SABOTEUR aims to create jewellery meant for eternity, and believes that passing on well-loved and well-worn jewellery to future generations is part of a conscious way of life.

