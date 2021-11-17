Topgolf Knoxville Set To Open In 2022 As Construction Efforts Tee Off Topgolf to welcome the Knoxville community with third venue to serve the state of Tennessee

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and entertainment company, announced today construction efforts for Topgolf Knoxville are underway as the company prepares to welcome the Knoxville-area communities in 2022 to its newest venue in Tennessee.

Rendering of the future Topgolf Knoxville sports entertainment venue

Construction on the two-story, 72-bay venue continues and is projected to open in late summer 2022 across from the growing Turkey Creek Development, which anchors the cities of Knoxville and Farragut. Located near the heart of the popular retail and shopping development area, the new venue will be a must-visit experience for community residents, Vols fans and more. This will be Topgolf's third entertainment venue in the state of Tennessee, as the company known for its high-tech gaming experience, outdoor hitting bays and delicious food and beverages also operates venues in Nashville and Chattanooga.

"The Knoxville area is such a vibrant community that we have been looking forward to serving and we can't wait to open our doors next year," said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. "The warm welcome we have received as we've kicked off our construction efforts has been amazing, and we are looking forward to introducing our guests in the Knoxville area to the Topgolf experience."

Beyond entertainment, Topgolf Knoxville will create nearly 300 full- and part-time jobs, and an opportunity for future Topgolf Knoxville Associates to grow their careers, work in a unique culture-first environment, and be part of a company that welcomes everyone as they are.

"We are thrilled to be able to welcome Topgolf Knoxville to the Farragut community. This nationally-known, premier attraction will draw visitors from the region and beyond, as well as entertain our local community," says Farragut Mayor Ron Williams. "But this is more than just entertainment. Topgolf will be an economic driver that will result in increased sales tax revenue, new jobs and new businesses to the area. I'd like to thank those who worked hard to make this project possible including the Topgolf team, our development staff, the Municipal Planning Commission and our Board of Mayor and Aldermen. We really wanted to make it happen, and we're all glad that it has."

Since its inception, Topgolf's foundation has been built on innovation, fun and inclusivity. As pioneers of the sports and entertainment industry, Topgolf's track record of creativity and industry leadership has led to the growth of a unique company offering golf experiences one can only get at a Topgolf venue. Topgolf currently operates over 70 venues in five countries and continues to have a strong focus on its Commitment to Play Safely so Guests can play with confidence.

