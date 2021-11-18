AGAT Announces the Launch of Agi - A Game-Changing AI Meeting Virtual Assistant for Microsoft Teams and Webex

JERUSALEM, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today AGAT Software announced the launch of Agi, an AI Virtual Assistant natively integrated with Cisco Webex, Microsoft Teams and soon Zoom.

Agi will significantly improve meeting productivity by using AI analysis of conversation transcripts to automatically detect highlights such as decisions, tasks, notes and a summary.

Agi will sync the tasks to your preferred task management system including Asana, Monday.com, Trello, Microsoft Planner and more. Agi identifies the task title as well as the due date and will assign tasks to the relevant people.

For example, if Alice says to Bob, "Bob, please review the specs by next Tuesday", Agi will automatically create a 'Review the specs' task for Bob with a due date on Tuesday. Tasks created during the meeting will be available in the Webex space / MS Teams group chat with ability to manage, listen back and post for discussion. Reminders are automatically generated and are sent as messages to the space / group chat on the due date.

Agi can also detect the need for a follow up meeting and schedule it accordingly.

Moreover, Agi auto-generates your meeting minutes and an AI based meeting summary. This ensures that participants present and absent know what was discussed and the decisions that have been made during the meeting.

"With more meetings taking place online and the hybrid work option more popular than ever. AGAT identified the need to make virtual business meetings more productive," says Yoav Crombie, Co-founder & CEO of AGAT Software. "Agi guarantees that nothing from your meetings and calls will fall between the cracks. All the decisions, notes, summary and action items are captured, allowing attendees to stay focused on the conversation taking place instead of manual note taking."

Agi can also help improve communication and identify communication risks with the Meeting Sentiments feature. Agi performs sentiment analysis and provides an overall positive / negative score helping you identify and handle situations with high negative sentiment and clone positive behaviour.

With Agi's continuous collaboration feature, effective meetings and increased productivity are guaranteed.

Learn more about AGAT's Virtual Assistant - Agi: https://agatsoftware.com/Virtual-Assistant/

See the Assistant in action - https://youtu.be/j92wKK0ex4k

About AGAT Software - AGAT is an innovative software provider specializing in compliance, security and productivity for Unified Communication & Collaboration (UCC) services such as MS Teams, Webex, Skype, Zoom and Slack. Among AGAT's main capabilities are Ethical wall, Real-time DLP, eDiscovery and Governance.

Media contact:

Yoav Crombie

Business Manager

AGAT Software

Email: info@agatsoftware.com

View original content:

SOURCE AGAT Software