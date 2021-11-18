Duke Energy provides $1 million in grants to support organizations focused on social justice, racial equity in North Carolina

Duke Energy provides $1 million in grants to support organizations focused on social justice, racial equity in North Carolina - 40 organizations receive grants to reduce disparate outcomes; increase civic engagement; reform criminal justice, training and policy; and provide legal assistance, including pathways to citizenship.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy today announced the recipients of $1 million in grants through the Duke Energy Foundation for North Carolina nonprofits working to advance social justice and racial equity.

$25,000 grants will be distributed to 40 organizations across North Carolina. Since 2020, the Duke Energy Foundation has committed more than $8 million to social justice and racial equity organizations, with $7.2 million dedicated to support nonprofits across North Carolina.

"As we accelerate North Carolina's clean energy transition, Duke Energy is committed to ensuring that diverse communities throughout the state benefit from this important work," said Stephen De May, Duke Energy's North Carolina president. "These organizations are delivering meaningful change for underserved communities, and we're proud to support their ongoing commitment to justice and opportunity for all."

This year's grant recipients are organizations focused on:

Increasing civic engagement.

Reducing disparate outcomes.

Supporting policy, training and criminal justice reform.

Providing legal assistance, including pathways to citizenship across the state.

One example of an organization receiving support in North Carolina to reduce disparate outcomes is the National Institute of Minority Economic Development.

"Support from the Duke Energy Foundation will advance the capacity and reach of our Research, Policy and Impact Center, which focuses on the root causes of racial disparities in economic indicators and social determinants of health," says Kevin J. Price, president and CEO, National Institute of Minority Economic Development. "With increased capacity, we can do more to keep small businesses and communities informed of shifts in our entrepreneurial ecosystem and opportunities to participate in corporate and public policy dialogues and decision-making. We appreciate the support from Duke Energy Foundation."

A list of all 40 grant recipients, including quotes from each organization, can be found here.

Duke Energy will continue to engage with local organizations and leaders to help create long-term solutions to the social justice issues our communities face. The company is also strengthening its internal diversity and inclusion programs to foster greater awareness, respect and inclusion.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities – with goals of at least a 50 percent carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to own or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. The company also is investing in major electric grid upgrades and expanded battery storage and exploring zero-emitting power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2021 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

