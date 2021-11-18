For GivingTuesday and Beyond, Ways to Give Wisely as well as Generously

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For individuals and families eager to participate in GivingTuesday (Nov. 30, 2021) as well as other charitable endeavors, Foundation Source offers its Smart Giving Guide to help them maximize their generosity.

"It's a wonderful gesture to make charitable donations on GivingTuesday – or at any time during the year – and we encourage everyone to give with their heads as well as their hearts to make the most of their philanthropy," said Sunil Garga, president and chief executive officer of Foundation Source. "We're pleased to offer a guide for donors to give thoughtfully and creatively to help them make the greatest charitable impact whenever they give."

The Foundation Source Smart Giving Guide includes three resources:

5 Tips to Maximize Year-End Giving helps donors amplify their gifts by considering tax implications, using a formalized charitable vehicle such as a private foundation or donor-advised fund, understanding required minimum distributions, exploring gift matching opportunities, and engaging their families in giving. helps donors amplify their gifts by considering tax implications, using a formalized charitable vehicle such as a private foundation or donor-advised fund, understanding required minimum distributions, exploring gift matching opportunities, and engaging their families in giving.

Every Dollar Counts: How to Evaluate a Nonprofit explains how a donor can assess a charitable organization across several dimensions, including how it's run, how it utilizes donations it receives, how it reports on results, and how to ascertain fit between an organization's mission and a donor's values and priorities. explains how a donor can assess a charitable organization across several dimensions, including how it's run, how it utilizes donations it receives, how it reports on results, and how to ascertain fit between an organization's mission and a donor's values and priorities.

The Secret to Joyful Giving provides age-appropriate ideas for inspiring children, teens and adults to find satisfaction and pleasure in helping others. provides age-appropriate ideas for inspiring children, teens and adults to find satisfaction and pleasure in helping others.

"Philanthropy can be much more than making donations," said Hannah Shaw Grove, chief marketing officer of Foundation Source. "It's also an effective way of sharing values across generations and expressing your interests, passions, and creativity. And when you have the right tools to align your philanthropic, wealth management, and legacy-planning objectives, you can maximize your giving for ultimate impact while forging invaluable multigenerational connections."

About Foundation Source (www.foundationsource.com)

Foundation Source is the nation's largest provider of management solutions for private foundations. We empower people and companies to create a better world with their philanthropy through a configurable suite of administrative, compliance, and advisory services complemented by purpose-built foundation management technology and private foundation experts.

We work in concert with financial advisors, legal and accounting professionals, consultants and family offices, as well as directly with individuals, families and corporations to bring philanthropic visions to life. As we celebrate our 20th year of service, Foundation Source supports nearly 2,000 family, corporate and professionally staffed foundations of all sizes and has enabled more than $7 billion in charitable grants.

