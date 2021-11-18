LG Announces Pricing And Availability Of UltraGear 34GP950G

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announces the nationwide rollout of the 34-inch LG UltraGearTM Curved Display (model 34GP950G-B), UltraWide QHD IPS 1 millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GtG) gaming monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® ULTIMATE. The latest addition to LG's #1 gaming-designed monitor brand in the U.S.*, the 34GP950G delivers a next-level sensory experience and retails for $1299 at LG.com and select LG-authorized retailers.

Courtesy of LG Electronics USA

The latest offering from LG UltraGear (the official gaming monitor of North American eSports team Evil Geniuses), the 34GP950G is a CES® 2021 Innovation Award-winning UltraWideTM Nano IPS display that delivers an immersive gaming experience for all enthusiasts. Thanks to its 180Hz Overclock and an IPS 1ms (GtG) response time, the UltraGear 34GP950G delivers highly sought-after picture quality without sacrificing input lag and refresh rate. With VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 certification (56 Block Local Dimming) the UltraGear 34GP950G guarantees outstanding color, dynamic contrast, high luminance, and a wide color gamut. Covering 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color spectrum, the monitor has a 1,000:1 contrast ratio, capable of reproducing vivid scenes in true-to-life color.

Thanks to NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE and support for HDR, the UltraGear 34GP950G ensures an enhanced image quality with reduced screen tearing and minimized stutter that works seamlessly for an incredibly realistic and exhilarating gaming experience. The new display also features various connectivity options to further enhance its capabilities through support for HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, 3 USB ports (1up/2down), and an audio jack. Additional on-screen gaming controls allow users to take more control over their gaming experience than ever before. With tools such as Crosshair®, Black Stabilizer® and Dynamic Action Sync®, the UltraGear 34GP950G transforms video gaming into a deeply immersive experience.

The superior gaming technology of the UltraGear 34GP950G is wrapped to perfection in stylishly designed hardware that adds to an already exhilarating gaming experience. The UltraGear monitor cuts a striking profile and offers next-level convenience with a three-side virtually borderless display, and an the ergonomically designed stand that lowers and tilts. The rear of the display features Sphere Lighting 2.0, an indirect form of lighting that can simultaneously reduce eye fatigue and heighten user immersion through Sound and Video Sync modes.

For more information on LG's latest monitors, please visit https://www.lg.com/us/monitors.

*The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Monitors, Gaming Designed, Based on dollars, Feb'20-Jan'21 combined.

