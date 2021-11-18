Marking Its Eighth Year at Art Basel Miami Beach, Douglas Elliman Development Marketing Returns to the World's Preeminent Art Show Exhibiting Portfolio of World Class New Developments

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth year, Douglas Elliman Development Marketing returns to Art Basel Miami Beach as Show Partner to fête the confluence of art, design and real estate.

As Show Partner of Art Basel Miami Beach, the firm will showcase its bespoke collection of exceptional properties within the Collectors Lounge, exclusively reserved for Art Basel's VIP guests. Elliman will highlight its exclusive international partnership with Knight Frank Residential, together representing an $87 billion portfolio of the most prestigious residential new developments around the world.

"Synergies in art, design and real estate continue to elevate global property offerings and it is a privilege to return to Art Basel Miami Beach to showcase our unparalleled portfolio of luxury developments," said Susan de França, President and CEO of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing. "These exceptional homes with stunning interiors and architecture by renowned designers such as Jean-Louis Denoit and Thierry Despont, are designed for the most discerning clientele."

For the 2021 fair, Douglas Elliman's lounge has been furnished by Molteni, a leading Italian designer furniture company for 80 years. Presenting projects in New York, Los Angeles, South Florida, Texas and Barcelona, the gallery will unveil a custom designed hanging floral installation with at least 2,500 fresh-cut peonies creating an ethereal and enchanting ambiance that also provides the ultimate social photo moment.

Elliman magazine, Douglas Elliman's luxury lifestyle and real estate publication, will debut its eighth annual Art issue. Rich in content, stories will include "Art Basel Miami Beach Returns," "Digital Art is Having a Moment," "Miami Welcomes the It Crowd" and "The Arsenale in Miami's Art District." The cover will spotlight a breathtaking Hollywood home located at 1461 Rising Glen Road.

"We are thrilled to be returning to Art Basel Miami Beach to present our global portfolio and Elliman magazine," said Scott Durkin, CEO of Douglas Elliman. "In this special Art issue, we are celebrating the art of home within our nationwide markets including New York City, Long Island, the Hamptons, Westchester, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, Texas, Colorado and California."

Art Basel Miami Beach takes place December 2nd to December 4th at the Miami Beach Convention Center located at 1901 Convention Center Drive in Miami Beach, Florida. 254 of the world's leading international modern and contemporary art galleries will present the highest quality of artworks across all media, from painting and sculpture to photography and digital works.

53 West 53

Midtown Manhattan, New York City

With architecture by Pritzker Prize-winner Jean Nouvel and interiors by the legendary Thierry Despont, 53 West 53 is a true icon, soaring 1,050 feet high in the heart of Manhattan against the cinematic backdrop of Central Park and the surrounding cityscape. Situated just moments from Fifth Avenue and a few blocks from Central Park, 53 West 53 is immersed in the glamour and buzz of Midtown, surrounded by world-class boutiques, elegant dining, and cultural landmarks. Perched high above the Museum of Modern Art, 53 West 53 rises up as an expression of its visionary spirit with a brilliant, inspired façade and a rich yet soft palette of museum-quality finishes. A collection of 145 one- to four- bedroom residences and 17 studio and one-bedroom suites offers majestic scale, generous proportions, beautifully conceived details, and stunning views across Central Park, the Hudson River, East River, and Manhattan skyline.

The Brooklyn Tower

Downtown Brooklyn, New York City

Developed by JDS Development Group and designed by SHoP Architects, The Brooklyn Tower at 9 DeKalb Avenue is Brooklyn's first supertall skyscraper, standing at 93 stories and 1,066 feet. Here heritage and modernity meet: the landmarked Dime Savings Bank of Brooklyn has been creatively incorporated into an imaginative new building that sets a new standard for the borough. Formed by interlocking hexagons and dramatic cascading setbacks in a façade of shimmering bronzes and deep blacks, The Brooklyn Tower is a monumental new residential building in Downtown Brooklyn with unprecedented views over city, river, and harbor. The project will house residences for sale and lease, with retail at its base. The Brooklyn Tower is anticipated to launch residences for sale in early 2022, residences for lease mid 2022, and open for occupancy late 2022.

Five Park

Miami Beach, Florida

A creation from the world's most visionary design minds, the newest residential tower has arrived on Miami Beach with unprecedented ocean and bay views. Exceptional amenities across 51,000 square feet within house wellness and private beach club. This is beach living completely redefined.

The Towers of the Waldorf Astoria

303 Park Avenue, New York City

The world-renowned Waldorf Astoria New York introduces a contemporary collection of studio to penthouse residences atop the hotel defined by unsurpassed amenities and legendary service. Inspired by the hotel's classic grandeur and rich history, homes at The Towers balance modern comfort with Art Deco opulence, complemented by over 50,000 square feet of private residential amenities. This one-of-a-kind luxury living experience includes private residential access to an abundance of recreation, relaxation and wellness spaces – including a private porte cochere entry – paired with the impeccable services of the world's most iconic hotel.

ALINA Residences

Boca Raton, Florida

A world-class residential destination featuring resort-inspired amenities with a focus on wellness and accented by indoor and outdoor art installations, ALINA Residences is the most thoughtfully conceived new private community in downtown Boca Raton. Phase one, comprised of 121 residences, including villas and penthouses as well as one- to four-bedroom residences, is nearly sold out. Following on the extraordinary success of the first residential tower, ALINA 200, the second and final phase is comprised of two new residential buildings, ALINA 210 and ALINA 220. The private nine-acre community features resort-inspired amenities, seamlessly combining the indoors and outdoors, including private cabanas, fire pits, yoga area, outdoor kitchens, a dog parks, fitness centers with a yoga studio, and his & her spa facilities. Phase Two is slated for completion in 2024.

Antares Barcelona

Barcelona, Spain

A unique architectural statement from world-renowned architect, Odile Decq, that enhances the spectacular Barcelona skyline. Where luxury amenities combine with views of the Mediterranean shore. Antares' visionary experience and design sets new standards. Located in Diagonal Mar, a contemporary and vibrant district of Barcelona, Antares sits a few minutes' walk from the stylish Port Fòrum marina and the Blue Flag-awarded Mar Bella beach. Not only is the location of Antares outstanding, so too are the amenities including an indoor pool, fitness and wellness center, cinema room, gardens with paddle court, rooftop Sky Terrace and pool, and a restaurant at the ground level. Residents are also supported by an attentive concierge team and 24/7 security service.

About Douglas Elliman Development Marketing (DEDM)

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, a division of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, offers unmatched expertise in sales, leasing, and marketing for new developments throughout New York City, Long Island, Westchester, New Jersey, Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Texas. The company's new development hybrid platform matches highly experienced new development experts with skilled brokerage professionals who provide unparalleled expertise and real time market intelligence to its clients. The firm is heralded for its achievements in record breaking sales throughout each of its regions. Drawing upon decades of experience and market-specific knowledge, Douglas Elliman Development Marketing offers a multidisciplinary approach that includes comprehensive in-house research, planning and design, marketing, and sales. Through a strategic global alliance with Knight Frank Residential, the world's largest privately-owned property consultancy, the company markets properties to audiences in 61 countries, representing an over $87 billion global new development portfolio. https://www.elliman.com/marketing

About Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Established in 1911, Douglas Elliman Real Estate is the largest brokerage in the New York Metropolitan area and one of the largest residential real estate brokerages in the United States. With approximately 7,000 agents, Douglas Elliman operates approximately 100 offices in New York City, Long Island, The Hamptons, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida, California, Colorado, Massachusetts and Texas. Moreover, Douglas Elliman has a strategic global alliance with London-based Knight Frank Residential for business in the worldwide luxury markets spanning 61 countries and six continents. The company also controls a portfolio of real estate services including Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Douglas Elliman Property Management and Douglas Elliman commercial. For more information on Douglas Elliman as well as expert commentary on emerging trends in the real estate industry, please visit elliman.com.

About Art Basel

Founded in 1970 by gallerists from Basel, Art Basel today stages the world's premier art shows for Modern and contemporary art, sited in Basel, Miami Beach, and Hong Kong. Defined by its host city and region, each show is unique, which is reflected in its participating galleries, artworks presented, and the content of parallel programming produced in collaboration with local institutions for each edition. Art Basel's engagement has expanded beyond art fairs through new digital platforms and a number of new initiatives such as the Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report, Intersections: The Art Basel Podcast and the BMW Art Journey. Art Basel's Global Media Partner is The Financial Times. For further information, please visit www.artbasel.com.

