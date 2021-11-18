Timken Honored with Prestigious R&D 100 Award for Innovative Wind Turbine Solution

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR), a global industrial leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, has been named a 2021 R&D 100 Award winner by R&D World magazine. The publication honored Timken in the Mechanical/Materials category for its work developing a split tapered roller bearing for the main shaft of wind turbines. The R&D 100 is the only industry-wide competition rewarding the practical applications of science.

"We're thrilled to be honored by R&D World for our specialized engineering expertise," said Ryan Evans, Timken director of research and development. "We applied our innovative problem-solving capabilities to address this challenging application. Our associates, our engineering knowhow and our products and services are critical for increasing the efficiency of renewable energy."

Timken has invested heavily in research and development and has built strong manufacturing, engineering and testing capabilities to reinforce its leadership position in renewable energy. In 2020, renewable energy, which consists of both wind and solar, became Timken's single-largest end-market sector, representing 12 percent of total company sales.

The R&D 100 is widely considered one of the most prestigious innovation award programs throughout the world, and recognizes the most promising new products, processes, materials or software. Now in its 59th year, the R&D 100 includes a judging panel of respected industry professionals across the globe, and awards new inventions on the basis of technical significance, uniqueness and usefulness. A complete list of winners is available at R&D World.

