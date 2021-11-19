Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. Announces Intention to Extend Deadline to Consummate Business Combination

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BREZ) (the "Company") announced today that its sponsor, Breeze Sponsor, LLC (the "Sponsor"), requested that the Company extend the date by which it has to consummate a business combination from November 25, 2021 to February 25, 2022 (the "Extension"). The Extension is the first of up to two three-month extensions permitted under the Company's governing documents. In connection with such Extension, the Sponsor has notified the Company that it intends to cause an aggregate of $1,150,000 to be deposited into the Company's trust account on or before November 25, 2021.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

