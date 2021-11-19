CenTrak Advances Managed Services with Infinite Leap Acquisition

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CenTrak Inc., a Halma company, today announces its acquisition of Infinite Leap , a healthcare consulting and services provider for real-time technologies, joining two of the leading forces in Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS). The acquisition expands and strengthens capabilities for CenTrak and its extensive partner ecosystem, helping healthcare organizations improve patient outcomes and substantiate return on investment from RTLS solutions. To further mark CenTrak's evolution from a leading provider of IoT devices to an end-to-end solution provider, this news anchors its growing managed services by offering onsite clinical and technology support and success management programs for customers.

"The acquisition of Infinite Leap and their seasoned team will accelerate the development of a robust managed services program for CenTrak," said David Minning, president and CEO at CenTrak. "Infinite Leap has provided extensive clinical consulting services for years, and by bringing their experts on board, we can scale more quickly, provide enhanced post go-live support, and introduce on-site assessment services to ensure customers are successfully optimizing their location technology."

CenTrak will immediately and seamlessly integrate the world-class professional services currently performed by Infinite Leap, from solution design and business planning to implementation, training, operational support, managed services, and program optimization. Existing Infinite Leap customers will continue to receive support, install new systems and expansions under the umbrella of CenTrak's enhanced offerings.

"Collaborating with CenTrak throughout a highly successful, multi-year partnership has demonstrated the importance of offering RTLS solutions and managed services to benefit the customer, and we're excited to continue our work and jointly expand our capabilities," said Mark Rheault, founder and CEO at Infinite Leap. "I look forward to combining the talent of these two organizations and joining the CenTrak leadership team, together we will further drive the impact of RTLS in healthcare and improve the patient experience."

Transitioning CenTrak from a hardware technology provider to a value-based, full enterprise solution required the addition of a strong and strategic clinical consulting partner. With the added RTLS expertise gained from Infinite Leap, CenTrak is well positioned to further enrich its services, solutions, and products to support the needs of healthcare providers in the post-pandemic world and enhance the company's position in the global healthcare market.

About CenTrak

CenTrak empowers health care leaders with actionable data to increase productivity, reduce operating costs, and transform patient care via market-leading locating and sensing IoT solutions. Founded in 2007 and named a visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for indoor location services, CenTrak is trusted by more than 2,000 healthcare organizations around the world. For more information, visit CenTrak.com.

About Halma

Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day.

Halma employs over 7,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific. Halma is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LON: HLMA) and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 index.

About Infinite Leap

Infinite Leap is the premier healthcare solutions provider for Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, such as Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS). The company delivers industry leading patient and staff workflow software as well as end-to-end services – from solution design and business planning to deployment, training, 24/7 support, and managed services. Infinite Leap has helped healthcare providers successfully implement hundreds of projects and dozens of unique use cases, including patient flow optimization, asset management, environmental monitoring, staff safety, wayfinding, and more. More information: www.infiniteleap.net.

