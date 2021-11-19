Hoffa: House Passage Of Build Back Better Act Is A Boon For Working Families

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa on the House's approval today of the Build Back Better Act (BBBA), which invests in hardworking Americans by helping them to better support their families.

"This morning's vote by the House is one that will help millions of hardworking Americans. The Biden administration with the help of lawmakers carefully crafted this measure to raise up workers who have been left behind in Wall Street's profiteering in recent years that has enriched company executives.

"Working Americans have received the short end of the stick for too long. It's time to change that path, and the White House is leading the way. This bill will help restore economic fairness by expanding child care for working parents, the child tax credit, and paid family and medical leave among other things. Dollars would also be poured into creating new jobs that also preserve the environment, like increased spending for Amtrak.

"These investments will fuel a transition to a modern economy that provides much-needed support for families. And with the plan fully paid for, it really makes no sense for the Senate to wait any longer to approve it as well."

