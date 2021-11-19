Kangtai Adenovirus Vector COVID-19 Vaccine (KCONECAVAC) Exported for the First Time

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At 3 a.m. on November 19, the first batch of more than 4 million doses of adenovirus vector COVID-19 vaccines produced by Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co., Ltd. will depart from Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport and will arrive in Jakarta, capital of Indonesia, at 9 a.m. on November 19, local time. This is the first time that the second domestic adenovirus vector COVID-19 vaccine has been exported overseas. Including this first shipment, at least 8.4 million doses of Kangtai adenovirus vector COVID-19 vaccines will be shipped to Indonesia this month.

BioKangtai started to manufacture the adenovirus vector COVID-19 vaccine in February 2021, which was approved for emergency use authorization in Indonesia on October 31. In November, BioKangtai signed a procurement contract for the vaccine with Indonesian partner, and actively discussed the local filling of bulk and further technology transfer of drug substance for adenovirus vector vaccine. BioKangtai will, taking this export as a starting point, accelerate the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to more countries, and increase the vaccine accessibility globally, especially in developing countries.

According to public information, the inactivated COVID-19 vaccine independently developed and produced by BioKangtai was also approved for emergency use authorization in China in May this year, making BioKangtai the only company in the world that possesses two types of COVID-19 vaccines approved for emergency use authorization.

