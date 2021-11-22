Crowd Capital Accepted into Accelerator for Early-Stage Startups Village Capital has announced the participants for FinHealth US 2021

MIAMI, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's our pleasure to announce Crowd Capital has been selected to participate in FinHealth US 2021. This milestone is a major acknowledgment of Crowd Capital's mission to offer families facing financial hardship and at risk of foreclosure a second chance to keep their homes and regain their financial health while creating a socially responsible investment opportunity.

FinHealth US 2021 is an accelerator program for early-stage startups contributing to the financial health and economic opportunity of everyday people. The accelerator is hosted by Village Capital in partnership with Freddie Mac, PayPal and TIAA. As a participant, Crowd Capital will have access to Village Capital's award-winning curriculum and will be able to connect with industry experts including investors, entrepreneurs, nonprofit executives, corporate leaders, and potential partners.

"We're excited to learn from mentors and organizations who have changed the lives of many and are honored to support the other participants in their own missions to make a positive impact on people's financial health," says Christian Rotter, CEO and Founder at Crowd Capital.

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:

Completed pre-seed funding round raising ~$900K in catalytic capital.

Launched our Borrower application to engage families facing financial duress and provide them targeted counseling as we seek a mutually beneficial outcome.

Started securing commitments for the Crowd Capital Fund.

To learn more about Crowd Capital, visit http://www.crowdcapital.io/. To learn more about the FinHealth US 2021 accelerator program, visit https://vilcap.com/current-programs/finhealth-us-2021.

About Crowd Capital: Crowd Capital is a minority owned company in Miami, FL. They are redefining second chances for home ownership by offering families at risk of foreclosure an opportunity to keep their homes and regain their financial health while delivering strong double bottom line returns to investors.

