DePuy Synthes Launches the UNIUM™ System as a Next Generation Power Tools System for Trauma and Small Bone Procedures The UNIUM™ System's Ergonomic Handpieces are designed to be Stronger, Lighter and More Versatile than Predecessors*1

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DePuy Synthes, The Orthopaedics Company of Johnson & Johnson*, has launched the UNIUM™ System as the newest addition to its Power Tools portfolio. The system is designed with a commitment to ergonomics, reliability and efficiency1,2 in the Trauma setting and can be used across small bone, sports medicine, spine and thorax procedures2.

UNIUM™ System

Small bone and Trauma surgery rates and complexity have been increasing over the years creating a demand for improved devices to address fundamental requirements such as reliable, robust, compact, and ergonomic systems.3 In addition, users need compact designs for enhanced surgical precision and a reduction in the incidence of musculoskeletal stress and trauma on the orthopedic surgeon3, sufficient battery capacity to avoid intraoperative battery change, and multifunctional systems to accommodate different surgical needs.3

"The UNIUM System significantly enhances our Power Tools portfolio," said Funda Haine, Worldwide Vice President, Power Tools, DePuy Synthes**. "We listened closely to input from surgeons and staff, and designed the UNIUM System to meet their precise needs. We are filling an unmet need with the UNIUM Power Tool by developing a system that is 19% lighter6, 26% smaller***1 and 18% more powerful1 than its predecessors****, allowing care teams to focus more of their attention on the patient."

The UNIUM System consists of two handpieces – a modular device and a dedicated reciprocating saw – along with a comprehensive portfolio of attachments and cutting tools. The System is accompanied by an innovative power unit that incorporates a high-capacity Li-ion battery and electronic control unit that drives both handpieces.4 The power unit is designed to last through more than 1,000 use-and-charging cycles5, extending its lifespan to help reduce the cost of repair and waste.4 Additionally, care teams can insert the power unit into the handpieces using an aseptic transfer technique, limiting its exposure to the stress of cleaning and sterilization processes, thus promoting a longer lifetime, greater reliability and improved sustainability.4

"The UNIUM System is designed to provide surgeons with an ergonomically advanced option to help them deliver a high level of care," said Oray Boston, Worldwide President, Trauma, Extremities, CMF and Animal Health, DePuy Synthes*****. "We are excited to launch this system, which we believe will provide surgeons with confidence and control in both the hospital and ambulatory surgical center settings, enabling them to reach even more patients."

For more information about DePuy Synthes, visit www.depuysynthes.com.

*DePuy Synthes represents the products and services of DePuy Synthes, Inc. and its affiliates.

**Funda Haine is an employee of Medical Device Business Services, Inc.

***in height

****compared to DePuy Synthes Colibri II / SBD II

*****Oray Boston is an employee of Medical Device Business Services, Inc.

About Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies

At Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, we are helping people live their best lives. Building on more than a century of expertise, we tackle pressing healthcare challenges, and take bold steps that lead to new standards of care while improving people's healthcare experiences. In surgery, orthopaedics, vision and interventional solutions, we are helping to save lives and paving the way to a healthier future for everyone, everywhere.

About DePuy Synthes

DePuy Synthes, The Orthopaedics Company of Johnson & Johnson, provides one of the most comprehensive orthopaedics portfolios in the world that helps heal and restore movement for the millions of patients we serve. DePuy Synthes solutions, in specialties including joint reconstruction, trauma, extremities, craniomaxillofacial, spinal surgery and sports medicine, in addition to the VELYS™ Digital Surgery portfolio, are designed to advance patient care while delivering clinical and economic value to health care systems worldwide.

Building on our proud product innovation and legacy of industry firsts, we are reimagining the orthopaedic landscape with new advancements in medical technologies and digital surgery across the entire continuum of care to Keep People Moving today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.depuysynthes.com.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding DePuy Synthes products. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of DePuy Synthes, Inc. and/or Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to uncertainty of commercial success; challenges to patents; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; manufacturing difficulties and delays; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2021, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in the company's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Neither the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies nor Johnson & Johnson undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

195825-211115 DSUS

© DePuy Synthes 2021. All rights reserved.

Please refer to the instructions for use for a complete list of indications, contraindications, warnings and precautions.

References:

DePuy Synthes Power Tools. Internal Engineering Report 07/2021 Windchill Ref. #0000312221. DePuy Synthes Power Tools. Design Validation Report 07/2021 Windchill Ref. #0000310897 DePuy Synthes Power Tools. Clinical Evaluation Report 06/2021 Windchill Ref.#500351944 DePuy Synthes Power Tools. Internal Engineering Report 07/2021 Windchill Ref. # 0000312309 DePuy Synthes Power Tools. Design Verification Test Report 03/2018 Windchill Ref. #0000261390 DePuy Synthes Power Tools. Internal Engineering Report 07/2021 Windchill Ref. #0000312223

Media Contact:

Erin Walsh

ewalsh21@ITS.JNJ.com

Investor Contact:

Sarah Wood

SWood15@its.jnj.com

(PRNewsfoto/DePuy Synthes)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DePuy Synthes