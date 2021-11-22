Expands Its Michigan Cartridge Offering with a Chief Solventless Cartridge and New Annie Tokeley Brand of Distillate Cartridges

High Life Farms Enters Michigan's Recreational Cannabis Concentrates Market with the Launch of Chief and Annie Tokeley Solventless Cartridges Expands Its Michigan Cartridge Offering with a Chief Solventless Cartridge and New Annie Tokeley Brand of Distillate Cartridges

CHESANING, Mich., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High Life Farms ("HLF"), a privately held, multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis company with operations in Michigan and California, is pleased to to debut Chief Solventless cartridges and Annie Tokeley, their new line of in-house live rosin and distillate cartridges, to Michigan's recreational market. The launches represent HLF's first expansion into the state's adult-use cartridges market. The Chief Solventless cartridges will be available at dispensaries across Michigan beginning early December, and the Annie Tokeley cartridges are available now.

The new Chief 0.5g Live Rosin cartridge is High Life Farms' first in-house branded live rosin cartridge. This premium offering expands HLF's Chief's Solventless premium brand, manufactured using ice water extraction methods and sought-after genetics and terpenes, into the vape space. Chief's line of products have been developed through years of research with a core focus on excellent flavor and quality. First to launch will be Rozay Cake and Alien OG.

In addition to the Chief cartridges, HLF will also be launching its newest brand creation, Annie Tokeley, which includes a line of 1 gram distillate cartridges in six different SKUs:

Ekto Kooler: a hybrid strain that will delight the senses with citrus euphoria

Grapefruit Romulan: a hybrid bursting with grapefruit flavor and a heavy soothing hit countered with an uplifting, talkative vibe

Forbidden Fruit: a crowd favorite indica strain that's sweet, floral and musky while deeply soothing and simultaneously uplifting

Black Lime: a special indica cross strain bred for its complex profile of Mint and floral notes mixed with pine and citrus, resulting in ease and mental clarity

Cranberry Kush: a hybrid strain that's reminiscent of juicy lime, berry, and fruit with both calming and uplifting effects

Green Dream: a hybrid strain that excites the creative mind and taste buds with a crisp mint, citrus, and floral flavor.

"From our thoughtful cultivation to our premium ice water extraction for Chief's Solventless, each and every cartridge is created utilizing the most optimal and forward-thinking methods," said Ben Celani, Co-Founder of High Life Farms. "We are thrilled to add the Live Rosin cartridge to the Chief Solventless family and to launch Annie Tokeley, our first full product line of recreational cartridges, in dispensaries across Michigan. Our goal is to create an expanded and robust product offering for our customers who are increasingly seeking a vast selection of concentrates to choose from."

Produced in HLF's state-of-the-art cultivation, processing and extraction facility in Chesaning, Michigan, the new cartridge offerings bring top-tier, sought-after strains to consumers in a popular product form.

Though young, the Michigan cannabis market reached $970.4M in sales between January and July 2021, ranking third in Vapor Pen market share across all U.S. markets. HLF's new additions to their cartridge portfolio in Michigan will help meet the rising consumer demand for an extended vape cartridge selection.

