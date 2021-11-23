84 Lumber to Host Hiring Event in White Haven, PA, Offering Sign-on Bonus for Candidates Who Receive Offer Attendees Will Interview for Openings During Event on December 2nd

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 84 Lumber, the nation's largest privately held building materials supplier, is launching a recruitment effort to fill immediate openings at its locations in the White Haven region. The company will host a Hiring Event on December 2nd from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express 547 PA-940, White Haven, PA 18661.

At the event, job seekers will learn more about the company culture and get the opportunity to be interviewed for open positions in the area that include manager trainees (MTs) and forklift/warehouse associates. Qualified job seekers may receive an offer of employment during the event and will be able to participate in a pre-employment drug screening at the location. Candidates who attend the event and then get hired as a result of it are eligible for a one-time sign-on bonus of $750 for manager trainees and $500 for forklift/warehouse associates.

"84 Lumber is seeking to fill 15 open positions across six stores in the White Haven region to add to our team of more than 60 employees in the area," said John Hay, divisional vice president at 84 Lumber. "We're growing along with the growth in the construction industry – here in White Haven and across the nation. We're looking for people seeking a fresh start."

Hay went on to detail the openings in the region:

Manager trainees (MTs) hired by 84 Lumber enter an intensive, one-on-one, on-the-job training program that teaches them about the company's business and puts them on a path to become a future leader within the enterprise. Starting compensation for manager trainees is between $40,000 and $42,000 per year.

Warehouse and forklift associates need no prior experience and perform essential functions behind the scenes – from the management of supply shipments to the operation of forklifts and other equipment. These associates can expect a starting pay of up to $16 per hour.

Hay added that 84 Lumber expects it might find the right fit from all types of candidates – an individual with no construction experience, military veterans ready to embark on their next career challenge, or people with some previous work experience who seek to redirect their career.

"We are proud to be a family-owned company, and we are committed to helping our employees build and cultivate a career with us," said Hay. "In fact, 95% of our store managers started in our manager trainee program."

Candidates interested in participating in the Hiring Event are asked to pre-register. To sign up, go to 84 Lumber's Hiring Page and complete the form. Once you are registered, you will receive an email from 84 Lumber with the link to apply for the desired position. To save time, candidates are strongly encouraged to apply for positions online before they attend the event.

NOTE: 84 Lumber continues to follow CDC safety guidelines with regard to COVID-19. We ask that those attendees who are not yet fully vaccinated wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

ABOUT 84 LUMBER

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Company is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components and industry-leading services for single- and multi-family residences and commercial buildings. The company operates nearly 250 stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, custom millwork shops and engineered wood product centers in more than 30 states. 84 Lumber also offers turnkey installation services for a variety of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking and drywall. A certified national women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy Knox, 84 Lumber was named by Forbes as one of America's Largest Private Companies in 2018 and one of America's Best Large Employers in 2019. For more information, visit 84lumber.com or join us at Facebook.com/84lumber and linkedin.com/company/84-lumber .

