Community Access National Network Releases Sixth & Final Policy Report on 340B Drug Pricing Program

WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 340B Drug Pricing Program has no doubt added benefit for patients and providers, alike. The measure of this benefit, however, is shrouded by uncertainty over the lack of transparency and accountability, decline in hospital charity care, as well as the explosive middleman growth in contract pharmacies and pharmacy benefit managers. Twenty-nine years after the program's inception, it is now unclear to both regulators and patients, both qualitatively and quantitatively, if the Congressional intent is being met.

A Patient’s Guide to 340B: Why Program Reform Matters to You?

Read more on the Community Access National Network Website: https://www.hiv-hcv-watch.com/blog/340b-6

