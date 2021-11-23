InventHelp Inventors Develop Oxygen Tubing Cover (PIT-1192)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "My mother uses oxygen, and we always had trouble keeping the lines from getting damaged," said one of two inventors from Finlayville, Pa. "We needed a way to protect them against wear and tear, so they didn't have to be replaced so often."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

They developed a prototype for the patent-pending SAFE OXYGEN LINE PROTECTOR to prevent cracking and splitting of oxygen lines and damage to concentrator. Once installed, it remains securely in place and keeps tubing clearly visible to eliminate a trip hazard. Thus, this lightweight, practical and user-friendly cover improves patient care, safety and health. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PIT-1192, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp