Leidos To Participate In The Credit Suisse 9th Annual Industrials Conference Live Audio Webcast Available on Dec. 2, 2021 from 12:50 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. ET

RESTON, Va., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology company, will participate in the Credit Suisse 9th Annual Industrials Conference webcast.

Chris Cage, Chief Financial Officer, will engage in a question and answer "fireside chat" on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 12:50 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website at http://ir.leidos.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation at the same link listed above for one year afterward.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

CONTACTS:













Media contact:



Investor Relations: Melissa Lee Dueñas



Stuart Davis 571.526.6850



571.526.6124 Duenasml@leidos.com



ir@leidos.com

