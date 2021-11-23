War Heroes on Water Announces Dates for Fifth Annual Sportfishing Tournament

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off the epic success of its 2021 tournament, which hosted nearly 100 veterans and featured 38 of Southern California's finest sportfishing yachts, the War Heroes on Water tournament team today announced its 2022 dates—with the landmark tournament to be held September 23 - 27 off the waters of Santa Catalina Island.

The 2021 WHOW Sportfishing Tournament will be held Oct 1 - 5 off the waters of Catalina Island. Conceptualized in 2018 by Anthony Hsieh, CEO of loanDepot and leader of Team Bad Company, this event has grown from initially hosting 27 veterans and raising a little over $200k to committing to serve 100+ veterans and raising $1M in 2021. This planned growth will make WHOW one of the largest on-water combat-wounded veteran therapeutic programs of its kind in the country. (PRNewsfoto/War Heroes on Water)

"I'm profoundly grateful to be announcing our fifth annual tournament dates," said WHOW Founder and loanDepot Founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh. "What started as an idea to take a group of veterans fishing has grown into an event of great significance for our combat-veteran community. And, better still, it's more than a tournament, WHOW has become a large, loving family."

The fifth annual event will be its biggest yet, with an estimated 125 combat-wounded veterans hosted across a fleet of 50 local sportfishing yachts. To achieve this growth, the tournament plans to raise $1.7M, which will support the event as well as year-round services provided by its philanthropic partner, Freedom Alliance.

"The challenges faced by many of our nation's heroes as they transition back to civilian life are real, and suicide rates are unacceptably high," Hsieh added. "The WHOW tournament is making a difference by forging meaningful human connections—between the veterans themselves, with our fleet captains and crews, and the entire WHOW family—that replicate the brotherhood and sisterhood of the battlefield and serve as an enduring safety net of love and support. Our corporate sponsors and private donors recognize that need, which gives me great confidence that this tournament—and the much-needed support and services it delivers—will continue to gain momentum well into the future."

"Our partnership with WHOW continues to deepen with each passing year," said Freedom Alliance President Tom Kilgannon. "We are honored to support WHOW's goals and humbled by the work they have achieved in such a short amount of time. WHOW's heart for our combat-wounded veteran community can be seen and felt throughout the year—but especially during this tournament."

The tournament, created in 2018 by Hsieh, has enjoyed significant growth in its short history—expanding from initially hosting 27 veterans and raising over $300,000 in 2018 to hosting nearly 100 veterans and raising over $1M in 2021. Additionally, the tournament has added marquee events, such as July 2021's WHOW Night at loanDepot park, which enabled players and fans to join in honoring the combat-wounded veteran community. Similar hallmark events are in early planning ahead of the 2022 tournament.

"WHOW is all about supporting our military veterans who bravely volunteered and sacrificed so much to protect our great nation," added WHOW Tournament Director Rod Halperin. "This is a very unique sportfishing tournament in that it's not just about the number of great catches or the number of boats participating. It's about all of the meaningful connections made between our veterans and fleet crews and captains. That's what makes this tournament unlike any other in the world."

The WHOW family enthusiastically agrees, with the tournament receiving year-over-year support and participation from many of the West Coast's elite sportfishing teams and yacht owners, making the assembly of tournament talent unparalleled. Additionally, an array of corporate and individual sponsors have joined the family, pledging funds, services and supplies toward the upcoming event.

To make a tax-deductible donation to this event, please visit: www.warheroesonwater.com.

About War Heroes on Water

War Heroes on Water (WHOW) is an annual sportfishing tournament of unprecedented scale that supports combat-wounded veterans' programs. It was created in 2018 by loanDepot Founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh, who is also the owner and leader of Team Bad Company, a world-class, record-holding competitive sportfishing fleet. Through Hsieh's deep connections with the Southern California sportfishing and business communities, WHOW has grown exponentially over four years and is now the largest nonprofit sportfishing tournament in the US. Learn more about WHOW at www.warheroesonwater.com or follow WHOW on Facebook and Instagram.

About Freedom Alliance

Freedom Alliance is a charitable organization which provides help and support to wounded troops and military families. Freedom Alliance has awarded more than $20 million in college scholarships to the children of military heroes killed or disabled in military service and has spent millions more helping injured veterans and military families with outdoor recreational therapy trips, Heroes Vacations, care packages for deployed troops, mortgage-free homes, all-terrain wheelchairs and much more. To learn more, visit www.FreedomAlliance.org or Facebook.com/FreedomAlliance.

About loanDepot

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is a digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as the nation's second largest retail mortgage lender, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

WHOW raises funds in coordination with our partner philanthropic organization, Freedom Alliance. Freedom Alliance is recognized by the IRS as a public charity organized under section 501(c)3 of the IRS code. loanDepot and Freedom Alliance are not affiliated in any way.

Contact

Lori Wildrick

lori@warheroesonwater.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE War Heroes on Water