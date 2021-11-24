United Medical Credit to Exhibit at the Greater New York Dental Meeting from November 28-December 1, 2021 United Medical Credit Will Be in Booth 911 at the Well-Attended Annual Event

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthew Libman, Founder and CEO of United Medical Credit, is pleased to announce that his company will be exhibiting at the Greater New York Dental Meeting (GNYDM) in New York City from November 29-December 1, 2021.

United Medical Credit will be in booth 911 at GNYDM; the booth is located on the west side of Hall 3E.

To learn more about GNYDM and why United Medical Credit is attending, please check out https://www.unitedmedicalcredit.com/united-medical-credit-joins-the-exhibitor-roster-at-gnydm-2021/ .

"We are very excited about this because we believe the GNYDM presents an unparalleled opportunity to meet, interact and network with dental professionals and to showcase how United Medical Credit can help bring dental healthcare providers and patients together," Libman said, adding that since its inaugural conference in 1924, the Greater New York Dental Meeting has grown to become one of the premier dental conventions in the world.

The team from United Medical Credit is looking forward to meeting with providers in person at GNYDM, and showing them how their company can help make dental financing more accessible to their patients—while also ensuring faster payments for themselves.

"The Greater New York Dental Meeting, as one of the signature dental healthcare conventions in the world, is an excellent environment in which to offer face-to-face consultation with providers and demonstrate how United Medical Credit's lender network functions to help both providers and patients come together while taking the financial burden and worries off the shoulders of all concerned," Libman said.

"That's why United Medical Credit is proud to have secured an exhibitor booth at this prestigious event, and why we're thrilled to be in attendance."

About United Medical Credit:

United Medical Credit's mission is to make sure every one of their applicants receives the best customer service and secures the optimal financing terms for their healthcare procedures. They understand the physical and emotional difficulties a healthcare procedure can sometimes bring, and they want to do their part to ensure that high upfront costs are not part of the equation. For more information, please visit https://www.unitedmedicalcredit.com/ .

