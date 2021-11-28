Caribbean Princess Welcomes Guests Back Onboard for a Season of Cruises to the Tropical Caribbean from Ft. Lauderdale Guests to Experience An Array of Family Offerings Plus the Ultimate in Effortless, Personalized Cruising with MedallionClass Vacations

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Nov. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enthusiastic cruisers set sail today aboard Caribbean Princess from Ft. Lauderdale for a vacation to the Eastern Caribbean, marking the return to service of the next Princess Cruises ship.

Photo Caption: Caribbean Princess Senior Officers and Princess Cruises President John Padgett welcome the ship’s first guests, Alexander King and Jennifer Little

The cruise ship is sailing on roundtrip voyages from Port Everglades in Ft. Lauderdale to the tropical Eastern and Western Caribbean, visiting popular destinations such as St. Kitts, St. Thomas, Cozumel, Grand Cayman and Princess Cays, the cruise line's private island resort in the Bahamas. Seven-day cruises are combinable for 14-day Eastern and Western Adventurer voyages.

"Caribbean Princess marks our eighth cruise ship to return to service and our teammates are thrilled to be serving our guests back onboard," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. "This ship was our very first vessel to offer the innovative Princess MedallionClass Experience and features modernized venues and newly imagined spaces like The Reef Outdoor Splash Zone that offers a tremendous setting for the entire family."

All guests sailing on Eastern Caribbean itineraries visit Princess Cays private island resort for a day of fun, sun, water activities and a beach BBQ, ranked among the "Top Cruise Line Private Island Destinations" by Cruise Critic. The island even offers cabanas with air conditioning and bar service. MedallionNet Wi-Fi featuring reliable and fast connectivity is also available on the island for cruisers who wish to take advantage of an oceanfront office for the day or to share photos and videos with friends and family back home.

Recently modernized to appeal to families of all sizes and age groups, Caribbean Princess immerses guests in the destinations the ship visits offering unique themed food and drink offerings. Camp Discovery, the youth and teen center, offers younger cruisers the opportunity to make new friends, hang out and engage in enriching activities.

Favorite family features onboard include The Reef Outdoor Splash Zone with shade, sun and water activities for the kids; Movies Under the Stars showcasing first-fun movies, sports events and more; and fine and quick-service dining options appealing to all tastes and preferences.

Princess Cruises delivers the ultimate in effortless, personalized cruising featuring the world-class dining and entertainment Princess is renowned for, all elevated with the Princess MedallionClass Experience. On all ships in the Princess fleet, it begins with the Medallion™, a quarter-sized, wearable device that enables everything from expedited contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship. In addition, guests can share their favorite cruise moments using MedallionNet, the best WiFi at sea, as well as stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favorite movies and shows.

Princess Cruises sailings are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. All vaccinated guests must also produce a negative, medically-observed COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen) taken within two days of their embarkation on all Princess sailings.

For the latest Princess COVID-19 health protocols, please visit https://www.princess.com/plan/cruise-with-confidence/cruise-health/covid-19-guest-protocols/.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at http://www.princess.com/.

About Princess Cruises :

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 14 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the Medallion device, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

In line with the latest advice from health officials about COVID-19, Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from medical experts and government bodies and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Click on the following links to stay updated on current Cruise Updates and Health & Safety protocols.

