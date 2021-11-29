Carisma Therapeutics Appoints Sanford Zweifach as Chairman to Board of Directors

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carisma Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies, announced today that Sanford (Sandy) Zweifach has been appointed to the chairman position for the Board of Directors.

(PRNewsfoto/CARISMA Therapeutics Inc.)

Mr. Zweifach joins Carisma as a senior executive with 30 years in the life sciences industry. Most recently he was Chair of Palladio Biosciences and Janpix, which were merged into Centessa Pharmaceuticals, created by Medicxi though the merger of 10 private biotech companies. Mr. Zweifach is currently the Executive Chair of Kaerus Biosciences, a Non-Executive Board Member of Compugen, Board Member of Essa Pharma, and advisor to several life science companies across several therapeutic areas.

"Sandy's extensive experience across the life sciences industry is invaluable as a counselor to and partner in Carisma's continued growth," said Steve Kelly, President and Chief Executive Officer at Carisma. "We are grateful for Sandy's guidance as we advance our mission to become the first company to develop CAR-Macrophage-based therapies. I am looking forward to Sandy's support and leadership."

"I am excited to be joining the Carisma board at such an exciting time in their engineered macrophage development and investigation. I am looking forward to partnering with them as they work to harness the power of innate and adaptive immunology," said Mr. Zweifach.

Mr. Zweifach was a Venture Partner at Medicxi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvelution Pharma, Co-founder and CEO of Ascendancy Healthcare, and a Partner at Reedland Capital Partners. Previously, Mr. Zweifach served as CEO of Pathways Diagnostics, Managing Director and CFO of Bay City Capital, and President and CFO of Epoch Biosciences.

About Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing a differentiated and proprietary cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages, cells that play a crucial role in both the innate and adaptive immune response. The first applications of the platform, developed in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania, are autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Carisma is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

For more information, please visit www.carismatx.com

Media Contact:

Christina Khoury-Folkens

(929) 299-5962

ckhoury@realchemistry.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carisma Therapeutics Inc.