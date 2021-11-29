Point Nine, a Cyprus-based Regtech Firm, Partners With FIS, a Listed Fortune 500 Company

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Point Nine, a dedicated regulatory reporting firm, focusing on the provision of trade and transaction reporting services to legal entities across the globe, is excited to announce its partnership with FIS (Jacksonville, Florida).

Point Nine Logo (PRNewsfoto/Point Nine)

Point Nine uses their in-house cutting-edge proprietary technology to provide an in-class solution to all customers and regulatory reporting requirements. Since October 2015, Point Nine processed and reported more than 7 billion transactions across all asset classes with a proven track record of 99.95% submissions success in EU/UK transaction reporting. For the above-mentioned reasons, Point Nine was the go-to firm for FIS to collaborate through a synergistic partnership to seamlessly extend the Point Nine service and expertise to their valued customers, ensuring accuracy, efficiency and transparency.

"We are thrilled to be selected by FIS to power Trade and Transaction Reporting together," said Andreas Roussos, CEO of Point Nine. "We are proud to engage in this partnership with an S&P 500 firm and we are looking forward to strengthening and developing this partnership further towards achieving common goals".

"The data which are necessary for firms to ensure timely and accurate reporting are segregated amongst multiple systems, data formats and 3rd parties. By leveraging FIS' vast amounts of trade data and Point Nine's capabilities we are thrilled to present FIS Trade Reporting Manager with Point Nine: aiming to ensure timelines and accuracy in reporting whilst reducing costs and associated risks." Mr. Roussos adds.

About FIS Trade Reporting Manager with Point Nine:

FIS® Trade and Transaction Reporting Manager with Point Nine offers an end-to-end, cloud-based solution for improved trade and transaction reporting efficiency and effectiveness. It collects raw data across all asset classes from multiple sources, performs data mapping, includes rich market data, and automatically translates, validates, and submits reports that meet specific regulatory requirements. Plus, the expert exception management service consists of two major components – email notifications, and the expertise to drill down and quickly resolve any potential issues.

Theo Mallas

marketing@p9dt.com

+357 25 833 800

Andreas Roussos, Point Nine CEO

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Point Nine