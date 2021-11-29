TTEC EMEA wins a Gold at the European Contact Centre & Customer Service Awards 2021

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. and LONDON, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, today announced its won a 2021 European Contact Centre & Customer Service Award (ECCCSA) in recognition of its contact centre innovation and exceptional customer experience provided to leading European clients.

TTEC won Best Multi-Lingual Contact Centre for TTEC Athens for the delivery of exceptional customer experience solutions in over 20 languages, embracing different cultures in an efficient and effective customer and colleague focused contact centre operation. The much-coveted European awards programme is in its 21st year and recognises organisations across Europe that are leading the way in delivering exceptional service to customers.

"TTEC EMEA is delighted to have our teams across Europe recognised as they deliver exceptional CX solutions for our clients," said Alistair Niederer, Head of TTEC EMEA. "Earning this market-leading recognition from ECCCSA is a prestigious accolade, and we appreciate their acknowledgement of TTEC's ability to continually innovate to improve the customer experience and operate efficiently and effectively."

In addition to the award-winning category, TTEC and its experts were finalists in 6 other categories including;

- Best Innovation in Customer Service for their work with Volkswagen Group UK

- Best Outsourcing Partnership with Volkswagen Group UK

- Most Effective Digital Customer Experience (CX)

- Best Customer Service Team for their team in Leeds.

- Outsourced Contact Centre of the Year for their contact centre in Leeds.

- Contact Centre of the Year for their contact centre in Leeds.

Today's announcement follows an outstanding year for TTEC EMEA winning many awards for their digital first customer experience solutions, partnership with an automotive provider and their new Leeds contact centre, all of which were achieved across various leading CX industry award programmes.

