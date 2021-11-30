CGI awarded contract to continue disaster recovery IT, data management services in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) today announced it has been awarded a contract by the government of Puerto Rico for ongoing disaster recovery IT services as part of the Commonwealth's continued rebuilding effort following hurricanes Irma and Maria.

"CGI and the government of Puerto Rico have forged a vital partnership to build and maintain technology that has become a critical part of the island's recovery effort," said Will Richey, Vice-President and Disaster Recovery Practice Lead at CGI. "We continue to share our clients' commitment to the island's recovery and the long-term safety and prosperity of its communities."

Since 2018, CGI has worked on behalf of Puerto Rico's Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3) to develop and implement the Disaster Recovery Solution (PR-DRS), a suite of solutions that provides centralized tracking of funding records from agencies such as FEMA, Housing and Urban Development and others. CGI solutions for Puerto Rico include an integrated recovery operations and management system featuring capabilities for financial management, program administration, grant management, systems integration, reporting and audit support, policy change management, and transparency assurance.

CGI also delivered and maintains the COR3 transparency portal, www.recovery.pr, providing public visibility into recovery disbursements, including data presented in simple charts and interactive maps describing obligated and disbursed funds – by funding source, infrastructure sector and recovery category – across Puerto Rico's 78 municipalities.

Systems deployed in Puerto Rico build on CGI's successful track record as a prime vendor supporting states and communities after hurricanes Katrina and Sandy. By continuing to leverage publicly owned software in the DRS, Puerto Rico is simultaneously benefiting from the previous investments made in this software from other governments, and also paying it forward by enabling other state governments to utilize components of the Puerto Rico implementation of DRS, increasing the overall return on investment across governments and across disasters. Puerto Rico's recovery has required one of the nation's largest disaster-recovery technology initiatives, which was designed to administer more than $69 billion in federal funding for recovery projects.

"We are proud to provide critical IT services in support of Puerto Rico's hurricane recovery effort," said Vijay Srinivasan, Senior Vice-President of CGI's U.S. South Operations. "We remain committed to data management practices and solutions that are helping Puerto Ricans receive the funding they need while ensuring the most effective stewardship of public resources designated for hurricane relief."

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 80,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2021 reported revenue is $12.13 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

Stock Market Symbols

GIB (NYSE)

GIB.A (TSX)

www.cgi.com/newsroom

View original content:

SOURCE CGI Technologies and Solutions, Inc.